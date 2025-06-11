Las Vegas Aces Sign 6-3 Forward Joyner Holmes
June 11, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Las Vegas Aces News Release
LAS VEGAS - The Las Vegas Aces today announced the signing of 6-3 forward Joyner Holmes, a five-year WNBA veteran who returns to Las Vegas after a brief stint in 2021.
Holmes, who has played in 111 games since 2020, has spent time in New York (2020-2021), Las Vegas (2021), Connecticut (2022), Los Angeles (2023) and Seattle (2023-2024). Holmes owns WNBA career averages of 2.8 points and 2.0 rebounds in 9.1 minutes per game.
She competed professionally in Greece for Athinaikos in 2024-25, and averaged team second-bests of 15.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists in helping her team to the 2025 Greek League Finals.
Holmes was a four-year standout out of the University of Texas, where she averaged 11.1 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game from 2016-17 through 2019-20.
A two-time medalist on USA Basketball junior teams, she won gold at the 2014 FIBA U17 World Cup and silver at the 2017 FIBA U19 World Cup.
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 11, 2025
- Las Vegas Aces Sign 6-3 Forward Joyner Holmes - Las Vegas Aces
- Las Vegas Aces Waive Crystal Bradford - Las Vegas Aces
- Golden State Valkyries' Janelle Salaün to Compete in FIBA EuroBasket 2025 - Golden State Valkyries
- Sky Lose on Road to Undefeated Liberty - Chicago Sky
- Liberty Surge to 9-0 - New York Liberty
- Final: Atlanta Dream 77, Indiana Fever 58 - Atlanta Dream
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.