Las Vegas Aces Sign 6-3 Forward Joyner Holmes

June 11, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

LAS VEGAS - The Las Vegas Aces today announced the signing of 6-3 forward Joyner Holmes, a five-year WNBA veteran who returns to Las Vegas after a brief stint in 2021.

Holmes, who has played in 111 games since 2020, has spent time in New York (2020-2021), Las Vegas (2021), Connecticut (2022), Los Angeles (2023) and Seattle (2023-2024). Holmes owns WNBA career averages of 2.8 points and 2.0 rebounds in 9.1 minutes per game.

She competed professionally in Greece for Athinaikos in 2024-25, and averaged team second-bests of 15.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists in helping her team to the 2025 Greek League Finals.

Holmes was a four-year standout out of the University of Texas, where she averaged 11.1 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game from 2016-17 through 2019-20.

A two-time medalist on USA Basketball junior teams, she won gold at the 2014 FIBA U17 World Cup and silver at the 2017 FIBA U19 World Cup.







