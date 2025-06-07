Las Vegas Aces Fall 95-68 at Golden State

June 7, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

San Francisco -The Las Vegas Aces (4-3) fell into a 21-point hole at the end of the first half, from which they were unable recover and lost 95-68 to the Golden State Valkryies (3-5) on Saturday afternoon in San Francisco. A'ja Wilson finished as the Aces leading scorer with 17 points, Chelsea Gray scored 16 and Aaliyah Nye checked in for 13 points.

The Valkryies had five players score in double figures, including Kayla Thornton, who posted 22 points and 11 rebounds, and Cecilia Zandalasini, who had 18 points.

KEY RUNS

First Quarter Highlights (Golden State 15, Las Vegas 13)

Golden State scored first and never trailed. The first quarter was close, with no more than a 5-point gap between scores. Nye scored an Aces-high 5 points, while Thornton scored 7 for Golden State. Neither team shot well, with the Aces hitting on 33.3% of their attempts from the field and the Valkyries shot 31.6%. Combined, the teams were 2-of-15 from 3-point. Entering the game with a league-low 12.5 turnovers per game, the Aces racked up 7 in the first quarter for 4 Valkyries points.

Second Quarter Highlights (Golden State 49, Las Vegas 28)

Golden State launched an 18-3 run to move ahead 26-16 over the first 3:57 of the second period. After 5 points from the Aces, Golden State scored the game's next 7 points for a 33-21 advantage with 3:11 to play before half, then increased its lead in the waning minutes. The Aces shooting woes continued as they connected on just 25% of their field goal attempts, while the hosts netted 62.5% of theirs. No Las Vegas player scored more than 4 points, while Zandalasini contributed 8 for Golden State.

Third Quarter Highlights (Golden State 71, Las Vegas 49)

The Aces kept pace, but were unable to make any significant runs. They shot 43.8% from the field in the quarter to Golden State's 50%. Gray scored a high of 9 points for the Aces and Thornton had 5 for the Valkyries.

Fourth Quarter Highlights (Golden State 95, Las Vegas 68)

The Aces made 40% of their field goal attempts, while the Valkryies hit an even 50%, and were outrebounded 12-7. Dana Evans scored a high of 7 for the Aces and Zandalasini had 8 for Golden State.

KEY STATS

The Aces were outscored 38-26 points in the paint, 10-4 on second chances and 22-6 on the fast break.

The Aces were held to 35.5% (22-62 FGs) shooting from the floor and 24% (6-25 3pt FTs) from distance; while the Valkyries hit on 47.9% (34-71 FGs) of their overall attempts and 35.7% (10-28 3pt FGs) from 3-point range.

The Aces were outrebounded 43-31 and dished out 24 assists; the Aces assisted on just 11 of their field goals.

The Aces gave up just 10 points on 13 turnovers and scored 7 from Golden State's 12 miscues.

Loyd and Wilson grabbed a team-high 6 rebounds apiece; Thornton and Monique Billings had 11 on their end.

GAME NOTES

With 16 points today, Gray became the 8th player in WNBA history to tally at least 4,000 points, 1,000 rebounds and 1,500 assists. She is the second-fastest (332 games) and second-youngest (32 years, 242 days) to ever reach the milestone. Lindsay Whalen holds both No. 1 slots after achieving the mark in her 326th game at 31 years and 114 days.

Wilson extended her streak of consecutive double-digit scoring games to 58 - the longest active streak in the league, and ranked as the 7th longest in WNBA history. Arike Ogwunwobale is currently No. 6 with a 65-game streak (July 30, 2019 through Sept. 5, 2021). Wilson is the only player in league history with multiple double-digit scoring streaks of 50 or more games after putting together a streak of 53 such games from Aug. 18, 2019, through Aug, 17, 2021. Wilson's current streak dates to Aug. 8, 2023.

Wilson now 2,156 rebounds for her career which are the 26th most in WNBA history. Next up on the list is No. 25 Diana Taurasi with 2,210.

Loyd now has 5,602 points for her career and Wilson has 4,936, which rank No. 19 and No. 29 in WNBA history. Brittney Griner is No. 18 with 5,651 and Skylar Diggins is No. 28 with 4956.

The Aces were without Megan Gustafson (lower left leg) and Cheyenne Parker-Tyus (pregnancy).

NEXT UP: The Aces will have a four-day break until their next match-up against Los Angeles (3-6) on Wednesday, June 11 at Michelob ULTRA Arena. The Aces previously defeated the Sparks on May 30, 96-81, at home. The game, which tips at 7 p.m. PT, will air locally on Vegas 34.







