Sky Lose 52-79 to Fever in First WNBA Game in United Center

June 7, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Chicago Sky News Release







The Chicago Sky lost to the Indiana Fever in the United Center on Saturday, June 7. The Sky is now 2-5 on the season, 1-2 at home and 0-3 against the Eastern Conference.

Tonight's game marked the first-ever WNBA game in the United Center. 19,496 attended the game - the largest attendance in Chicago Sky history.

Kamilla Cardoso and Rebecca Allen led the team with eight points each. Angel Reese's 12 rebounds were the highest among either team. Rookie guard Hailey Van Lith recorded a career-high seven points in 26 minutes. Elizabeth Williams added seven points off the bench.

Kelsey Mitchell, Natasha Howard, Aliyah Boston and Aari McDonald all scored in double figures for the Fever, with Mitchell's 17 points leading the team. McDonald's 12 points came off the bench. Howard scored 13 while Boston added 11.

Other highlights include:

* Aliyah Boston tied Jessica Davenport for fifth on Indiana's all-time block list with 112 * DeWanna Bonner passed Kayla McBride for eighth on the WNBA's all-time three-pointers made list with 631 * Tonight's win marked interim head coach Austin Kelly's first career WNBA head coaching win

NEXT UP: The Sky head east to play the New York Liberty for the second time this season on Tuesday, June 10 in the Barclays Center. Chicago is 0-1 against New York this year and is 35-36 against the franchise all time.

The Liberty are 8-0 this season. Breanna Stewart leads the team in scoring, averaging 19.1 points per game. Entering Saturday, the Liberty rank first in the league in points per game with 91.1 and leads the league in points allowed per game with 72.1.

The game between the Sky and Liberty tips off at 7 p.m. CT and will be broadcast on ESPN.

KEY RUNS:

* The Fever went on a 15-5 run from 8:33 to 3:05 in the first quarter * The Fever went on a 27-9 run from 8:56 to 0:07 in the third quarter * The Sky went on an 11-3 run from 6:33 to 2:15 in the fourth quarter

KEY STATS:

* The Fever recorded seven steals in the first half * The Sky and the Fever combined for 20 turnovers in the first half * In all, the two teams combined for 40 turnovers * The Fever shot 50.0% from the field in the third quarter (9 of 18) * The Sky outscored the Fever in bench points 31-23 * The Fever had 23 points off of turnovers while the Sky had 11 * Indiana led by as many as 30 points * The Fever recorded 20 assists to Chicago's 11 * The Sky shot 32.1% (18 of 56) from the field and 20.0% from three (3 of 15) while the Fever shot 45.8% (27 of 59) from the floor and 40.7% from three (11 of 27)

CHICAGO NOTES:

* Rebecca Allen and Kamilla Cardoso accounted for eight of the Sky's 13 points in the first quarter with four points each * Ariel Atkins accounted for seven of the Sky's 15 points in the second quarter (two points, five points from two assists) * Hailey Van Lith scored five of the Sky's 11 points in the third quarter (five points, zero points from zero assists)

INDIANA NOTES:

* Kelsey Mitchell accounted for 10 of the Fever's 21 points in the first quarter (eight points, two points created from one assist) * Mitchell accounted for 11 of the Fever's 27 points in the third quarter (eight points, three points from one assist) * Howard accounted for eight of the Fever's 20 points in the second quarter (six points, one assist, two points created from assists)







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.