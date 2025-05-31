Sky Take on Dallas Wings for Second Straight Game

May 31, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Coming off their first win of the season, the Sky look to build on their momentum as they head down to Dallas to face the Wings on Saturday, May 31 for the second time this week. On Thursday, Chicago (1-4) pulled out the 97-92 win over Dallas (1-5) during their first meeting of the season at Wintrust Arena.

Chicago's offense appeared to find its rhythm in the last few games, culminating in the win on Thursday. The Sky's 97 points against Dallas on Thursday was a season high, while also recording a season-high 28 assists in the win over Dallas, as Courtney Vandersloot led the team with nine.

Arike Ogunbowale showed why she is one of the most explosive players in the league on Thursday as she led the Wings with 37 points against the Sky. The Wings will be without overall No.1 draft pick, Paige Bueckers, due to her entering concussion protocol and will remain without Ty Harris, who missed last game. Buckers contributed 15 points and eight assists last go-round, complemented by DiJonai Carrington's 15 points last game against Chicago.

Look for the paint to be a key battle for both teams. In the Sky's win, Kamilla Cardoso had a career-high 23 points, scoring Chicago's first 12 points of the game. The Sky had the slight edge last game, out-rebounding the Wings 34-30, led by Angel Reese with nine. For Dallas, Teaira McCowan came off the bench to lead the team with eight rebounds.

The Sky and Wings are historically evenly matched, with a 29-26 record, as Chicago holds the advantage. Last season, Chicago bested Dallas three times, while losing just once to them.

What to watch: Veteran guard, and Dallas native, Ariel Atkins will make her homecoming return to the state of Texas. Atkins, who also played at the University of Texas at Austin, has looked for her shot more recently, averaging 19 points over the past two games. Atkins has doubled her production, compared to averaging 9.3 points through the first three games.

As the Sky continue to build as a team on offense, look for Atkins to continue to be a threat from deep, allowing for the potential inside-outside game between Atkins, and Cardoso and Reese to grow. Atkins is currently shooting 44.9% from the field and 42.1% from the three-point line.







