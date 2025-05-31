Chicago Sky Top Dallas Wings, 94-83

May 31, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings News Release







Arlington, Texas - The Dallas Wings fell to the Chicago Sky, 94-83, at sold-out College Park Center on Saturday night. The game marked the third sellout crowd in Arlington in 2025. Five different Wings reached double-digit points, led by NaLyssa Smith who tallied season highs in points and blocks. Smith finished with 20 points and three blocks, with the rejections total matching her career best. With the setback, Dallas falls to 1-6 on the year while Chicago moves to 2-4.

DiJonai Carrington matched her season high with 16 points to go along with a team-high six assists, while Arike Ogunbowale added 15 points and four boards. Kaila Charles came off the bench to score a season-best 11 points on 3-5 shooting, while Maddy Siegrist added 11 points and a game-high eight rebounds.

Game Leaders

Points

Rebounds

Assists

Chicago

Atkins (26)

Reese (9)

Vandersloot (7)

Dallas

Smith (20)

Siegrist (8)

Carrington (6)

First Quarter: Dallas 22, Chicago 23

Dallas featured a starting lineup of Arike Ogunbowale, DiJonai Carrington, Maddy Siegrist, Myisha Hines-Allen and NaLyssa Smith for the first time this season. It marked Siegrist's first start since the 2024 season finale. The Wings were without starting point guard Paige Bueckers (concussion protocol) and reserve guard Ty Harris (knee) for the first time this season.

There were six different ties as the teams traded makes over the opening 10 minutes. Smith gave Dallas an 11-8 lead, hitting from deep after the assist from Carrington. JJ Quinerly and Ogunbowale then combined for five points to push the Wings' lead to six points, 18-12.

Ariel Atkins answered with five points for the Sky to close the gap. Atkins finished underneath the basket to tie it at 22-22 with a minute left to play in the frame. The guard headlined Chicago with nine points, two rebounds and two steals in the first, going 4-of-7 from the floor.

Smith paced the Wings with seven points, one rebound and a block in the quarter. Ogunbowale followed with five points. The Wings shot 53.3% from the field, 40% from 3-point range and 100% from the charity stripe in the first.

Second Quarter: Dallas 21, Chicago 23

The Sky opened the second quarter on a 10-0 run kicked off by a 3-pointer from Rachel Banham. Coming out of a Dallas timeout, Charles connected from deep to halt the run and cut the Wings' deficit to five points.

Charles' bucket spearheaded a 13-5 Dallas run lasting until the 3:07 mark. Smith tied it at 38-38 with a free throw. She recorded six points and two blocks in the second to tie her season high of 13 points and career high in blocks by the end of the first half.

The Wings defense held Chicago to 4-of-9 in the paint and shooting 38.1% from the floor and 27.3% from deep for the quarter. Dallas tallied eight blocks, four steals and forced seven Chicago turnovers in the first half.

Dallas outpaced the Sky in points in the paint (22-20) and second chance points (7-6) in the first half, while shooting an even 50% from the floor and 37.5% from 3-point range. Smith headlined Dallas with 13 points for the half while Carrington followed with eight points and three assists.

Third Quarter: Dallas 16, Chicago 20

Chicago put together a 14-6 run through the third for a nine-point lead. Kamilla Cardoso and Angel Reese combined for half of the Sky's third quarter offense.

The Dallas offense stalled in response, shooting 25% from the field as a unit. Siegrist drove the Wings through the third with seven points and five rebounds. Ogunbowale followed with six points, two rebounds and a steal in the third. The duo combined 13 of the Wings' 16 points.

Rookies JJ Quinerly and Aziaha James earned valuable minutes in the third, with Quinerly recording an assist, block and steal in two minutes of play. James went 1-of-3 from the field, including a jumper to cut the deficit to four points.

Fourth Quarter: Dallas 24, Chicago 28

The Sky run spilled into the fourth, growing to 18-7. Chicago closed the fourth with an 11-3 run in the final two minutes of play.

Ogunbowale led Dallas with nine points, three rebounds and an assist in the final stanza. Smith followed with seven points, while Charles added six points off the bench. Charles hit once from deep and went 3-of-4 from the charity stripe.

Dallas outpaced the Sky in points in the paint (10-8), second chance points (5-0) and fast break points (6-0) to close the night. The Wings shot 40% from the field, 25% from deep and 78.6% at the free throw line.

For the game, the Wings shot 40.3% from the floor, 26.7% from 3-point range and 75.8% at the free throw line, including a season-high 33 attempts from the charity stripe. They outpaced Chicago in points in the paint (42-38), second chance points (16-13) and fast break points (19-10). The group's 10 blocks tied its season high which it recorded just two nights ago at Chicago. The Dallas reserves produced 20 points to Chicago's 24. The Wings were hamstrung by 14 turnovers resulting in 19 Sky points, including eight miscues for 12 points in the first half.

Atkins headlined Chicago with a season-best 26 points, four rebounds and team-high four steals.

The Wings return to the road on Tuesday to face the Seattle Storm for the second time this season. Tipoff is slated for 8:30 p.m. CT, with the game airing nationally on ESPN.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.