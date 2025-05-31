A'ja Wilson's 35 Points Lead Aces to 96-81 Win Over Sparks

May 31, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Las Vegas Aces News Release







LAS VEGAS - A'ja Wilson posted 35 points and 13 rebounds and Jackie Young tallied a season-high 26 points in leading the Las Vegas Aces (3-2) to a 96-81 victory over the Los Angeles Sparks (2-5) on Friday night at home in Michelob ULTRA Arena. Chelsea Gray added 15 points and shot 4-7 from the 3-point line.

Kelsey Plum, 17 points, and Odyssey Sims, 15, led four of the Sparks in double figures.

KEY RUNS

First Quarter Highlights (Las Vegas 28, Los Angeles 21)

After a quick 4-0 start by the Sparks, Young hit a 3 at 8:05, which launched a 23-2 run that ended at 3:29. Both Wilson and Young scored 10 apiece in the run. Las Vegas tied its season-high for assists in a quarter for the third time this season with 7 assists, 3 of which came from Wilson. Dearica Hamby, Emma Cannon and Sims accounted for 18 out of their 21 points. Los Angeles ended the quarter on a 10-2 run. The Aces shot 56.2% from the field, while holding the Sparks to 43.8%.

Second Quarter Highlights (Las Vegas 57, Los Angeles 42)

The Sparks cut the Aces lead to 4 points, 35-31, at 6:46 in the quarter, but was as close as they would come. Kiah Stokes hit a layup that sparked an 8-2 spurt. After the Sparks scored the next 3 points, the Aces answered with 11 straight, which included 3s from Gray, Jewell Loyd and Wilson to bring the score to 54-36. Las Vegas ended the quarter on a made Tiffany Mitchel l 3 to give the Aces a 15 point lead heading into halftime. The Aces ended the second frame shooting 60% from beyond the arc, going 6-for-10. The Aces 29-point outing in the second quarter surpassed their previous high for a quarter this season (28 points at Connecticut on May 20). Gray topped out with 8 points and Liatu King scored a high of 5 for the Sparks.

Third Quarter Highlights (Las Vegas 80, Los Angeles 59)

The Aces kept the scoring flow in the third, outscoring the Sparks 15-7 over the first 6:50 and closed with a 21-point lead. Wilson led the Aces with 8 points and 4 rebounds. The Sparks were led by Sims with 6 points in the third. Las Vegas held Los Angeles to 14.3% (1-7 3pt FGs) from 3-point range. However, the Aces hit just 37.5% of their field goal attempts to 47.1% of LA's.

Fourth Quarter Highlights (Las Vegas 96, Los Angeles 81)

The Sparks came out in the fourth on an 13-4 run led by 6 points from Azurá Stevens. The Sparks cut the deficit to single digits, 84-76, before Young hit a jump shot to bring the lead back up to 10. The Aces never again dropped below 10. Wilson scored 10 for the Aces and Plum scored 9 for the Sparks.

KEY STATS

The Aces recorded their best shooting night of the season at 45.7% (32-70 FGs) from the field and tallied a season-high 48% from 3-point land (12-25 3pt FGs), while the Sparks shot 47% from the field and were held to 29.2% from distance.

The Aces made 20-of-23 free throw attempts; the Sparks made just 12-of-19.

Las Vegas flipped LA's 18 turnovers into 28 points, while giving up 18 points on 11 of their own miscues.

Las Vegas recorded a season-high 12 3-pointers.

The Sparks outrebounded the Aces 38-30.

Los Angeles outscored the Aces 46-32 points in the paint, but the Aces edged the Sparks 17-14 in second-chance points and 12-7 in fast break points.

Wilson finished with 35 points, 13 rebounds, 6 assists, 3 steals, 3 blocked shots and just 1 turnover.

GAME NOTES

Las Vegas played in front of the 28th straight sold-out crowd at 'The House.'

Wilson's 35 points was the third-highest scoring game in the league in 2025 thus far, behind Plum and Ogunbowale, who each had 37-point games.

Gray dished out 4 assists and now has 1,648 in her career, which ranks No. 7 on the WNBA's all-time assist list. No. 6 is none other than Becky Hammon (1,708).

Gray's 4 3-pointers on Friday set a new season-high, surpassing her previous high of 3 at New York.

Wilson is No. 1 in league history with 18 30-point double-doubles, and it was her second this year. Tina Charles and Breanna Stewart both sit at No. 2 with 15 each.

Wilson now ranks 2nd in league history with 77 double-doubles of 20+ points and 10+ rebounds, tied with Sylvia Fowles. Tina Charles is No. 1 with 103.

Wilson also has 40 double-doubles with at least 25 points, No. 2 in league history and trailing only Tina Charles (41).

Wilson extended her streak of consecutive double-digit scoring efforts to 56 games - the longest active streak in the league, and ranked as the 8th longest in WNBA history, behind Maya Moore's 57. Wilson is the only player in league history with multiple double-digit scoring streaks of 50 or more games after putting together a streak of 53 such games from Aug. 18, 2019, through Aug, 17, 2021. Wilson's current streak dates to Aug. 8, 2023.

Wilson now 2,143 rebounds for her career which are the 26th most in WNBA history, now tied on the list with Margo Dydek. Next up on the list is No. 25 Diana Taurasi with 2,210.

Gray tied Danielle Robinson with 841 career assists for No. 3 on the franchise's all-time assists list. Plum sits at No. 2 with 946 and Becky Hammon sits at No. 1 in franchise history with 1,133.

Loyd now has 5,587 points for her career and Wilson has 4,900, which rank No. 19 and No. 29 in

WNBA history. Wilson passed Sheryl Swoopes tonight (4,875 points) with her 35 points. Brittney Griner is No. 18 with 5,633.

Loyd is now tied with Nicole Powell at No. 12 all-time with 580 career 3-pointers. Kara Lawson is at No. 12 with 584 made 3s.

The Aces were without Megan Gustafson (lower left leg) and Cheyenne Parker-Tyus (pregnancy).

NEXT UP: The Aces will travel back to Seattle for their second contest against the Storm at Climate Pledge Arena, and their first Commissioner's Cup game of 2025. The game will air locally on Vegas 34 and on radio on ESPN Las Vegas 1100 AM and 100.9 FM.







