Aces Fall into Early Hole, Storm Surge to 102-82 Win

May 25, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

SEATTLE - The Las Vegas Aces (2-2) fell behind by as many as 24 points in the first half and were unable to recover, dropping a 102-82 contest to host Seattle Storm (3-1) at Climate Pledge Arena on Sunday afternoon. A'ja Wilson scored a team-high 15 points for the Aces, Jewell Loyd, returned to Seattle for the first time since signing with the Aces in the off-season, Jackie Young added 14 and Elizabeth Kitley checked in for 11 points.

Nneka Ogwumike, 23 points, and Erica Wheeler, 21, led five Storm players in double figures.

KEY RUNS

First Quarter Highlights (Seattle 34, Las Vegas 20)

The game was close through the opening minutes. After a Young 3-pointer that brought the Aces within 2 points, 18-16 at 3:55, the Storm strung together a 14-2 run for a 32-18 advantage with 45 seconds left on the clock. The teams swapped buckets to bring the first quarter to its 34-20 final. Loyd, who scored the first 9 points for the Aces, finished with a high of 12 points, while Ogwumike tallied 11 for the Storm. The Aces gave up 9 points off 4 turnovers, while they were unable to score from the Storm's 2 miscues. The Aces hit on 47.1% from the field, but the Storm made 68.4% of their attempts.

Second Quarter Highlights (Seattle 58, Las Vegas 36)

The Storm held a double-digit lead throughout the quarter, going up by as many as 24, 58-34, with 1:08 to play before halftime. The Storm continued to shoot well, making 66.7% of their shots from the field, while the Aces connected on just 35.7% of theirs in the quarter. CHELSEA Gray and Wheeler each scored a high of 7 for their respective teams.

Third Quarter Highlights (Seattle 80, Las Vegas 59)

The Aces kept pace in the third, outscoring the Storm 23-22 and hit 50% from the field but missed all 4 from 3-point range. On the other end, the Storm bettered that with 55.6% shooting overall and 33.3% from distance. Wilson and Ogwumike led their respective teams with 8 points apiece.

Fourth Quarter Highlights (Seattle 102, Las Vegas 82)

The Aces cut the deficit to 17 points in the final frame, 90-73 with 4:18 to play, but came no closer. Aaliyah Nye scored a quarter-high 7 points for the Aces and Wheeler matched that with 7 for Seattle.

KEY STATS

The Aces had their best shooting night of 2025, 43.9% (29-66 FGs) from the field, and hit on 36% (9-25 3pt FGs) of their 3-point attempts. The Storm, however, netted 60% (42-70 FGs) and 50% (8-16 3pt FGs) from distance.

The Storm dished out 32 assists on their 42 field goals; the Aces had 19 dimes on 29 field goals.

The Storm outrebounded the Aces 34-25.

Seattle outscored the Aces 52-38 points in the paint and 24-10 on the fast break.

Las Vegas gave up 21 points on their 13 miscues, while flipping Seattle's 12 turnovers into 9 points.

The Aces now own a 47-45 overall record against the Storm and 18-29 playing in Seattle.

GAME NOTES

Gray, dished out 3 assists and now has 1,644 in her career, which ranks No. 7 on the WNBA's all-time assist list. No. 6 is none other than Becky Hammon (1,708).

Wilson extended her streak of consecutive double-digit scoring efforts to 55 games- the longest active streak in the league, and tied with Jewell Loyd for the 8th longest in WNBA history. Wilson is the only player in league history with multiple double-digit scoring streaks of 50 or more games after putting together a streak of 53 such games from Aug. 18, 2019, through Aug, 17, 2021. Wilson's current streak dates to Aug. 8, 2023.

Wilson now 2,130 rebounds for her career which are the 27th most in WNBA history. Next up on the list is No. 26 Margo Dydek with 2,143 boards.

Loyd now has 5,584 points for her career and Wilson has 4, 865, which rank No. 19 and No. 30 in WNBA history. Brittney Griner is No. 18 with 5,631 and Sheryl Swoopes is No. 29 with 4,875 points.

The Aces were without Megan Gustafson (lower left leg) and Cheyenne Parker-Tyus (pregnancy).

NEXT UP: The Aces return to Las Vegas for their first match-up of the season against the Los Angeles Sparks on Friday, May 30, at 7 p.m. PT. The game will air nationally on ION and locally on Vegas 34.







