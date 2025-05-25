Preview: Sky Kick off Two-Game West Coast Trip in Los Angeles

May 25, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Chicago Sky head west on a two-game road trip to face the Los Angeles Sparks at crypto.com Arena on Sunday, May 25 at 3 p.m. PT before playing Phoenix on Tuesday. The Sky (0-2) and Sparks (1-3) are both looking to end early season slumps in this matchup.

Under first-year head coach Tyler Marsh, the Sky are still finding their offensive rhythm but have shown encouraging signs of growth. Although their efficiency has room to improve at 32.4% shooting from the field and 31.5% from beyond the arc, the team has significantly increased its three-point volume.

Chicago is averaging 27.0 attempts per game from deep, nearly doubling last season's 14.9 attempts, signaling a clear shift toward a more high-paced, perimeter-oriented offense. With a blend of veteran experience and young talent, the foundation for improvement is there.

The Sparks, also under a first-year coach, Lynne Roberts, are coming off a 73-82 loss against the Golden State Valkyries. Although Los Angeles won its season opener, the team has since endured a three-game losing streak and will look to rebound against the Sky.

Kelsey Plum, who was acquired in an offseason trade, continues to make an immediate impact on the court, averaging 24.0 points and 5.0 assists per game. Dearica Hamby is also coming off a strong start to the season notching 25 points and six rebounds in the team's most recent loss to Golden State.

Hamby and Angel Reese will be a key matchup to watch this game, with both players serving as significant forces on the glass. Reese ranks seventh in the league in defensive rebounds per game (7.0) while Hamby isn't much further behind at 14th overall (5.8 per game).

The Sparks' depth will continue to be tested, as Rickea Jackson remains out due to concussion protocol. Cameron Brink and Rae Burrell continue to remain out with long-term injury recoveries.

Last season, the Chicago Sky won all three matchups against the Los Angeles Sparks. The Sky are 17-30 all time against the Sparks, but eight of their all-time wins have come in the back three seasons. A close matchup should be in store, with both teams looking to get back on track.







