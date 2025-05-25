Sky Lose 78-91 on Road against Sparks

May 25, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Chicago Sky News Release







The Chicago Sky fell to the Los Angeles Sparks inside crypto.com Arena on Sunday, May 25. The Sky are now 0-3 on the season, 0-2 on the road and 0-1 against the Western Conference.

The Sky had four players finish as double-figure scorers and three more score nine points apiece. Angel Reese led the Sky in scoring with 13 points to go along with 12 rebounds, four assists and two steals. Kamilla Cardoso recorded 12 points, six rebounds and three assists while Courtney Vandersloot and Rebecca Allen scored 11 apiece.

Ariel Atkins led the Sky in assists with five while adding nine points. Elizabeth Williams recorded nine points, four rebounds, two blocks, an assist and a steal while Kia Nurse recorded nine points.

For the Sparks, Kelsey Plum and Azurá Stevens combined to score 52 of the team's 91 points. Plum recorded 17 points in the third quarter to power the Sparks to a 33-point period. Plum's six three-pointers were a season high, as were Stevens' 24 points.

The Sparks finished Tuesday with season highs in points (91), assists (24), offensive rebounds (six) and three-pointers made (13). The Sky's points (78) and assists (17) were also season highs.

Dearica Hamby filled the stat sheet for Los Angeles, notching 10 points, six rebounds, eight assists and a career-high six steals. Odyssey Sims scored 12 points and rookie Sarah Ashlee Barker added nine.

Other highlights include:

Courtney Vandersloot passed Tangela Smith (400 career starts) for 17th on the WNBA's all-time game started list with 401

Vandersloot tied Camille Smith for 19th on the WNBA's all-time games played list with 431

Kelsey Plum passed Arike Ogunbowale (503 career made three-pointers) for 20th on the WNBA's all-time three-pointers with 508 made after Sunday's game. She also tied Leilani Mitchell for 19th on the list

Plum's 124 points through her first five games this season are the most in Sparks franchise history for a player through their first five games and are the 12th most in league history (Across the Timeline)

Kia Nurse reached 500 career rebounds

NEXT UP: The Sky stay on the road to close out their west coast trip, playing the Phoenix Mercury on Tuesday, May 27. Chicago went 0-3 against the Mercury last season and are 18-28 against them all time.

After Sunday's results, the Mercury are 3-1 on the season. Satou Sabally leads the team in scoring with 19.8 points while Alyssa Thomas follows suit with 16.5 to go along with 7.8 rebounds and 6.3 assists. Monique Akoa-Makani averages 10.0 points.

The game between the Sky and the Mercury tips off at 9 p.m. CT inside PHX Arena and will be broadcast locally on The U.

KEY RUNS:

The Sparks went on a 8-0 run from 7:41 to 6:42 in the first quarter

The Sky went on a 13-4 run from 0:07 in the first quarter to 6:54 in the second quarter

The Sparks responded with a 17-6 run from 6:40 to 0:56 in the second quarter

Los Angeles went on a 22-8 run from 5:54 to 0:55 in the third quarter

The Sparks outscored the Sky 33-25 in the third quarter

The Sky went on an 10-0 run from 0:32 in the third quarter to 7:06 in the fourth quarter

KEY STATS:

The Sparks knocked down eight threes in the third quarter, making 72.7% of their tries (8 of 11)

The Sparks scored 33 points in the third quarter

Los Angeles's 33 points in the third quarter tied their season high for points in a quarter

The Sparks recorded 24 assists to the Sky's 17

Los Angeles stole the ball 12 times compared to Chicago recording six steals

The Sky committed 21 fouls to the Sparks' 14

The Sky shot 20.0% (4 of 20) from three while the Sparks shot 48.1% (13 of 27) from distance

The Sky's bench outscored the Sparks' 24-8

The Sky committed 17 turnovers, allowing 17 points off those turnovers, while the Sparks committed 13 and allowed 10

The Sky outscored the Sparks 50-28 in the paint

The Sparks outscored the Sky 11-3 in fast break situations

CHICAGO NOTES:

Angel Reese and Courtney Vandersloot combined to score 12 of the Sky's 19 points in the first quarter (six points apiece)

Reese accounted for eight of the Sky's 14 points in the fourth quarter and pulled down six of their 12 rebounds in the period

Rebecca Allen scored eight of the Sky's 20 points in the second quarter

Ariel Atkins accounted for seven of the Sky's 20 points in the second quarter (four points, three created from assists)

Atkins accounted for 12 of the Sky's 25 points in the third quarter (two points, 10 points from assists)

LOS ANGELES NOTES:

Dearica Hamby accounted for 10 of Los Angeles's 21 points in the first quarter (five points, five points from assists)

Kelsey Plum accounted for 12 of the Sparks' 22 points in the second quarter (five points, seven points created from assists)

Plum accounted for 25 of Los Angeles's 33 points in the third quarter (17 points, eight points from assists)

Plum's 17 points in the third quarter tied her season high for points in a quarter and were two shy of her career high for points in a period

Odyssey Sims accounted for 12 of the Sparks' 22 points in the second quarter (nine points, three points from assists)

Azurá Stevens accounted for 13 of the Sparks 33 points in the third quarter (10 points, three points from assists)

Stevens scored eight of Los Angeles's 15 points in the fourth quarter







