Notes: Atlanta Dream 79, Connecticut Sun 55

May 25, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Game 5 | May 25, 2025 | Gateway Center Arena, College Park, Ga

FINAL SCORE

Team Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Final

Atlanta 21 16 16 79 79

Connecticut 16 17 7 55 55

GAME LEADERS

Category Atlanta Connecticut

Points Gray/Coffey (18) Mabrey (12)

Rebounds Coffey (11) Mabrey (10)

Assists Caldwell (6) Mabrey (4)

KEY NOTES

The Atlanta Dream started Rhyne Howard, Allisha Gray, Maya Caldwell, Nia Coffey and Brionna Jones for the first time this season, moving to 1-0 with that lineup.

Atlanta's all-time record against Connecticut improves to 34-30 overall and 20-2 when playing in Atlanta.

The Dream shot over 40% from the field and collected a season-high 52 rebounds.

The Dream secured their biggest win of the season, elevating to a winning record for the first time in 2025.

Caldwell, Coffey and Naz Hillmon were crucial to the Dream's 24-point victory combining for 37 points and 24 rebounds. Hillmon finished with a team-high +27 in plus-minus.

Gray co-led the scoring with Coffey, scoring 18 points and seven points.

Quarter-by-Quarter Recap

Q1

In her first start of the season, Coffey scored the first bucket for the Dream with a smooth pull-up jump shot.

Jones scored for her first two points of the game with a contested lay-up thanks to the assist by Naz Hillmon.

Gray made two big time plays, scoring six points in under 30 seconds bringing the Atlanta lead by three points.

Hillmon scored three back-to-back buckets adding seven points to the box score down the stretch to end the period.

The Dream would go on a 17-7 run with little to no answer from the Sun.

The Dream outscored the Sun taking the lead by five going into the second quarter.

Q2

Caldwell scored the points with layup in the second quarter, adding to the Atlanta lead.

Gray scored seven points back-to-back bringing the lead up to four points at the 4:26 minute mark

Coffey made her first three-pointer in the second period to keep the Dream in the lead adding to her overall five points.

Gray dominated in the first half finishing with 13 points and accounting for 63.6% of the team's points in the second quarter with seven points.

Both teams exchanged baskets, but Atlanta would come out on top leading 37-33 going into the half.

Q3

Jones made two free throws to give Atlanta their first points in the third period.

Coffey scored two baskets in 40 seconds to increase the Dream lead by six points at the 7:51 minute mark.

Caldwell with a made three assisted by Gray, after a forced jump ball against O. Nelson-Ododa.

Gray fueled the crowd's energy with another three-pointer of her own, adding to her overall 16 points.

Gray kept the intensity high with a made-and-one against M. Mabrey at the 3:34 minute mark.

The dream went on a 19-7 run to finish out the quarter 68-48, building their largest lead of the game of 15.

Q4

Caldwell stuffed J. Sheldon with a powerful block and then assisted Howard in a fast break play to score a three-pointer.

Caldwell turned around and added to the box score herself making the open field goal to grow the lead 68-52.

The Dream went on a 22-9 run lasting eight minutes in the final period.

At the 0:16 minute mark Atlanta would secure a 24 lead over the sun marking the largest lead of the game.

The Dream closed out the game with a layup by Coffey to take the 79-55 win over the Sun.

Atlanta finished with four players in double figures:

Gray (18)

Coffey (18)

Caldwell (12)

Howard (11)







