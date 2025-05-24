Notes: Atlanta Dream 83, Dallas Wings 75

May 24, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

ATLANTA DREAM (2-2) vs. DALLAS WINGS (0-4)

Game 4 | May 24, 2025 | Gateway Center Arena, College Park, Ga

FINAL SCORE

Team Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Final

Atlanta 17 20 20 15 83

Dallas 18 12 31 25 75

GAME LEADERS

Category Atlanta Dallas

Points Gray (27) Smith (13)

Rebounds Jones (15) Siegrist (9)

Assists Howard (11) Ogunbowale/Bueckers (5)

KEY NOTES

The Atlanta Dream started Te-Hina Paopao, Allisha Gray, Rhyne Howard, Brionna Jones, and Brittney Griner for the fourth time this season, moving to 2-2 with that lineup.

Atlanta's all-time record against Dallas improves to 15-12 overall and 11-3 when playing in Atlanta.

Brionna Jones set a new career milestone with four consecutive double-doubles-a first for the 3x All-Star. She also set a new franchise record for the most double-doubles to start a season.

Brittney Griner added 15 points and eight rebounds, shooting over 50% from the field.

The Dream won the rebound (42-38), assist (23-17) and block (7-3) battle

Gray, Howard, and Jones each tied career-highs:

Gray's 27 points matched her career high.

Howard's 10 assists tied her personal best.

Jones' 15 rebounds also equaled her career mark.

Quarter-by-Quarter Recap

Q1

Howard opened the game with a signature three-pointer to give the Dream the early lead.

Jones continued her momentum, scoring four points and grabbing three rebounds midway through the quarter.

Howard led all scorers with five points, while Howard, Jones, and Griner each recorded three rebounds.

Q2

Griner remained a steady presence, contributing six points and two rebounds.

Gray led the Dream with seven points in the quarter, pushing the lead to a game-high with a pair of free throws for a 37-30 halftime advantage.

Atlanta won the first-half rebounding battle 23-17 and closed the half on a 13-4 run.

Q3

The Dream intensified pressure on both ends, stretching the lead to 20 while holding the Wings to just 20 points while scoring 31.

Nia Coffey and Maya Caldwell sparked the Dream off the bench, combining for nine points.

Atlanta outscored Dallas in the quarter and finishing the period with a lead of18 points.

Q4

Gray opened the final quarter with four quick points to stretch the lead by seven.

Caldwell electrified the crowd with a three-pointer assisted by Howard.

Gray and Coffey combined for five points in under a minute at the 2:30 mark, boosting the lead to ten.

Gray steered the Dream to victory with seven points and two blocks in the fourth quarter.

Atlanta finished with three players in double figures:

Gray (27)

Griner (15)

Jones (11)







