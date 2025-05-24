Loyd's Late 3 Lifts Aces Over Mystics, 75-72, in Home Opener

LAS VEGAS - Trailing most of the game, the Las Vegas Aces (2-1) pulled out a 75-72 victory over the Washington Mystics (2-2), thanks in part to a late Jewell Loyd 3-pointer from the left corner that broke a tie with 2.5 seconds remaining on the clock. Jackie Young led the way with a game-high 25 points, A'ja Wilson notched her 102nd career double-double and Chelsea Gray added 17 points and Loyd chipped in 9.

Rookies Sonia Citron scored a team-high of 19 points and Kiki Iriafen contributed in 17 points and 13 rebounds for the Mystics.

KEY RUNS

First Quarter Highlights (Washington 18, Las Vegas 16)

The Aces and Mystics traded baskets for most of the opening quarter with four lead changes and four tied scores. Both Wilson and Young scored 5 points apiece for the Aces and Stefanie Dolson had 5 for Washington. Las Vegas opened shooting 41.2% from the field and 22.2% from 3-point range. Washington, on the contrary, shot 47.1% in the first quarter and made 2-of-4 from distance.

Second Quarter Highlights (Washington 42, Las Vegas 33)

Washington continued its hot streak from beyond the arc, hitting 4-of-8 from 3-point and 46.2% overall. Mystics extended their lead to 10 points, 28-18, after a Citron 3 with 8:04 left in the second. The Aces closed the deficit to within 2 (33-31) after a 13-7 run that ended with a Gray 3-pointer at 3:17, but Washington responded with a 3 of their own and increased its lead to 9 by halftime. Gray scored 5 points, while Iriafen topped Washington's scoring with 7 in the second quarter.

Third Quarter Highlights (Washington 59, Las Vegas 50)

The Aces cut the gap to 6 points, 44-38 with 6:15 left in the quarter, but the Mystics responded and increased the lead to 12, 54-42, with 3:47 remaining in the period. The Aces again got to within 6 before Washington scored another 3 to end the quarter's scoring. The Aces and Mystics scored 17 apiece, with Gray and Wilson contributing 6 each for the home side and Citron topped Washington with 7.

Fourth Quarter Highlights (Las Vegas 75, Washington, 72)

Las Vegas brought the lead to as close as 6 several times before Washington's lead was back up to 9 with 3:52 to play. Young scored a pair from the line and a jump shot, followed by a Dana Evans 3-pointer at 2:02 to cut the Mystics lead to 2, 68-66. Washington scored the next 4 points but 6 straight points from Young tied the game at 72-72 with 11.6 seconds on the clock. On the other end, the Aces had a successful challenge over a Kiah Stokes blocking foul. Las Vegas had possession with 7.3 seconds left before Loyd knocked down a dagger left corner 3 with 2.5 seconds left. Young scored a high of 13 points in the final frame, while Washington was paced by 6 from Citron.

KEY STATS

The Aces shot 8-of-33 (.242) from distance, while the Mystics shot 10-for-20 (.500) from beyond the arc, which was better than their overall field goal percentage range (.400).

The Aces were outrebounded 36 to 32 on the glass, including 30 to 25 on the defensive end.

Las Vegas outscored Washington 14-6 on second chance points, as well as 10-0 on fast break points.

The Aces 24.2% from beyond the arc was the league's 6th lowest 3-point shooting percentage game of 2025.

GAME NOTES

With Wilson's five assists tonight, she became the sixth player in WNBA history to record at least 4,500 points, 2,000 rebounds, 500 assists, 400 blocks and 200 steals. She notched this record 28 games faster than Lisa Leslie (258 games) and at 28 years and 288 days, she became the youngest on the list to reach the milestone.

Gray, who dished out two assists and now has 1,641 in her career, which ranks No. 7 on the WNBA's all-time assist list. No. 6 is none other than Becky Hammon (1,708).

With her 15 points and 12 rebounds, Wilson recorded her 102nd career double-double, which ranks 6th in league history. Nneka Ogwumike is No. 5 with 110.

Wilson extended her streak of consecutive double-digit scoring efforts to 54 games- the longest active streak in the league, which dates to Aug. 8, 2023, and is now tied for 9th in WNBA history with Lisa Leslie. She was tied with her own previous record at No. 9 set from Aug. 18 2019-Aug. 17, 2021. She is the only player in league history with multiple double-digit scoring streaks of 50 or more games.

With 12 rebounds tonight, Wilson moved to 28th place in WNBA history with 2,125 rebounds for her career, passing Chasity Melvin with 2,117 career rebounds. Wilson needs one more rebound (two to pass) Chamique Holdsclaw at 27th place with 2,126 career rebounds.

In the first quarter, Wilson passed Tangela Smith (1,677) for 23rd on the all-time defensive rebounds list and now has 1,686 defensive rebounds. She needs 36 more (37 to pass) Crystal Langhorne with 1,722 defensive rebounds.

Loyd now ranks 20th on the WNBA all-time points list, and now has 5,570 points. DeLisha Milton-Jones is 19th on the list with 5,571 points. Wilson also ranks 30th on that list with 4,580 career points. Sheryl Swoops sits at 29th 4,875 points.

The Aces were without Megan Gustafson (lower left leg) and Cheyenne Parker-Tyus (pregnancy) for the second game.

NEXT UP:

The Aces will travel to Seattle (2-1) for a Sunday, May 25, afternoon contest at Climate Pledge Arena. The game, which tips at 3 pm, will be broadcast in the Las Vegas area on Vegas 34. Seattle played at home on Friday night against Phoenix, securing a victory against the Mercury, 77-70.







