Te-Hina Paopao Injury Update

May 24, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Atlanta Dream News Release







ATLANTA - Te-Hina Paopao sustained a face injury in the first quarter and is ruled out for the remainder of the game against the Dallas Wings.







