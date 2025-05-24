Te-Hina Paopao Injury Update

Te-Hina Paopao Injury Update

May 24, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Atlanta Dream News Release


ATLANTA - Te-Hina Paopao sustained a face injury in the first quarter and is ruled out for the remainder of the game against the Dallas Wings.
