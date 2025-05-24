Indiana Fever Suffer Narrow 90-88 Loss to New York Liberty

May 24, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indiana Fever (2-2) suffered a 90-88 loss to the defending WNBA Champions, the New York Liberty, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Saturday afternoon.

A tightly-contested first quarter saw both teams trading baskets inside the paint, with Aliyah Boston leading the way for the Fever with 10 points in the period. With under two minutes left in the first quarter, Caitlin Clark found Lexie Hull in traffic for a layup, followed by Dewanna Bonner intercepting the ensuing inbound pass, giving it to Hull who hit a three-pointer to record five points in six seconds. Boston followed up with seven points in the second quarter, but it was the Liberty, backed by an 11-point quarter from Sabrina Ionescu, who took the 55-46 lead into the halftime break.

Eight points in the third quarter from Hull and seven from Kelsey Mitchell helped give the Fever their first lead since the first quarter. Near the end of the third, a four-point play, followed by a 34-foot buzzer beater, both from Caitlin Clark, made it an eight-point game in favor of Indiana heading into the final quarter.

Following a 30-point third quarter in which Indiana only allowed 13 points, the Fever continued to find success at the rim with Natasha Howard sinking three-consecutive layups. After the Liberty pulled the score back even, the two sides battled back-and-forth with New York taking the lead and eventual win with 2.9 seconds left off free throws. The home side took an attempt on the final shot of the game but was unable to convert at the buzzer.

Indiana Fever Notes:

- Caitlin Clark recorded a double-double with 18 points and 10 assists, her second of the season and 17th of her career.

- Aliyah Boston recorded a double-double with 27 points and 13 rebounds, her second of the year and 27th of her career.

- Caitlin Clark eclipsed 250 rebounds in her WNBA career, becoming the fastest point guard in WNBA history to do so, accomplishing it in 44 games.

- Caitlin Clark became the fastest player in WNBA history to record 750+ points, 250+ rebounds and 250+ assists.

- Lexie Hull earned her first start of the season, scoring a season-high 15 points on the night.

- The 30 points scored in the third quarter marked the most points scored in any quarter for the Fever thus far this season.

- The 13 points allowed in the third quarter ties the team's lowest allowed in any quarter this season.

- The Fever saw a sold-out crowd of 17,247 fans for Saturday's contest, the team's second sellout of the season.

Up Next: The Indiana Fever head on the road to take on the Washington Mystics in Baltimore, Maryland on Wednesday, May 28, with tipoff from Royal Farms Arena set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast nationally on NBA TV and locally on WTHR.







