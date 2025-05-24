Boston a Bright Spot in Loss to Liberty

May 24, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







The Indiana Fever (2-2) dropped to .500 on Saturday after losing a tightly contested matchup with the New York Liberty (3-0). Aliyah Boston's effort against the defending champions was tremendous - 27 points, 13 rebounds, two assists, and a block.

Boston was a force in the paint for the Fever - she opened the contest with a 10-point first quarter without missing a single shot from the field (5-for-5). Her synergy with Caitlin Clark was on full display as the two powered Indiana's offense to a 29-point first quarter effort, and trailed by just a point going into the second quarter.

Boston continued her post dominance in the second period, and closed the quarter with 17 first half points and five rebounds. Six of Clark's eight first half assists were to Boston - an indisputable mark of an efficient guard-post pairing.

"Caitlin [Clark] is a player that right now has the most talent around her that she's ever had," coach Stephanie White said. "Our job as coaches is how we figure out how to put us in position to be the best team that we can be to compete nightly."

Boston is a massive factor in that endeavor, and Saturday's effort against the Liberty solidified her belonging amongst the league's top post players. She went toe-to-toe with New York's Jonquel Jones, who tallied 26 points for the Liberty in the contest.

Boston had only missed one shot entering the fourth quarter. Her play down the stretch was critical to the Fever's efforts - she rebounded, set tough screens, defended well, was a connector on offense, and made big momentum plays when Indiana needed something to cheer about. Boston won a critical jump ball against Breanna Stewart with under 24 seconds on the clock in an 88-88 tie, giving the Fever possession of the basketball at a pivotal point in the game.

Indiana would go on to lose the game in its waning seconds, but Boston's effort remains a bright spot for the Fever. Her 27 points are a season-high, and came just three points shy of her career-high scoring effort of 30 points set during Indiana's 2024 campaign.

"I'm really just out there hooping," Boston said postgame. "[I'm] doing what my team needs from me. I think for me, I try not to look at how I'm doing, but what I'm doing to affect our team...That's really my focus, just making sure that I'm consistent, scoring the ball, defending, [and] being able to grab some rebounds."

The Fever's narrow loss to the Liberty is the second one-possession loss for the squad in the last week. They've been defeated by a combined three points in both of their losses this season, and took the reigning champion New York Liberty down to the final possession.

Indiana led by as many as 12 points in the game, but couldn't make enough defensive stops in the final frame to come away with the win.

"I think this gives us an opportunity to go back and learn and grow," Boston said. "We just played against the champs and we were up 12 going into that fourth. There is stuff that we look at and say, listen, this is what worked. Because we are going to see them again, and making sure that when it comes to that fourth quarter, obviously we know we have to dig deep, but especially against them as the reigning champs."

Boston and the Fever enjoy a few days of rest before they head to Washington D.C. on Wednesday to take on the Mystics, then return home on Friday, May 30th, to host the Connecticut Sun, 7:30 PM ET.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.