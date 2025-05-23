Game Preview: Fever Host Reigning Champion Liberty on Saturday Afternoon

The Fever return to Gainbridge Fieldhouse this weekend for a showdown with the reigning WNBA champions. The New York Liberty will visit Indianapolis on Saturday, providing the Fever with an early chance to see how they measure up against one of the league's top teams.

Indiana split a pair of games with the Dream earlier this week, losing by one point at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Tuesday, but rebounding with an 81-76 win on Thursday night in Atlanta. Natasha Howard had a monster performance in Thursday's victory, scoring a season-high 26 points on 12-of-17 shooting.

Through three games, the Fever are averaging 88 points per game, the third-best scoring average in the NBA. They are also second in rebounding at 39.7 boards per game.

The Liberty have the league's best offense through the first week of the season, averaging 95.5 points per game over a pair of convincing wins. New York beat Las Vegas 92-78 in Brooklyn in their season opener, then went on the road on Thursday and walloped the Sky in Chicago, 99-74.

Natasha Cloud has been a big catalyst for New York's offense over the first two games, averaging 20 points and 8.5 assists, both team highs. Two-time MVP Breanna Stewart scored just 12 points in the season opener, but had 25 points and eight assists on Thursday against the Sky. The Liberty also have the reigning WNBA Finals MVP at center in Jonquel Jones and an Olympian sharpshooter in Sabrina Ionescu, so Saturday's game will provide a major defensive test for the Fever.







