Connecticut Falls on the Road to Minnesota, 76-70

May 23, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Connecticut Sun News Release







Minneapolis, MN - Today, the Connecticut Sun (0-3) dropped their first road game of the season to the Minnesota Lynx (4-0), 76-70. The Sun led most of the contest but let up a costly 18-0 run in the fourth quarter, which ultimately sealed the win for the Lynx.

Marina Mabrey led the Sun with a season-high 22 points, eight rebounds and six assists in the game. She nailed a season-high four three-point field goals, went 7/19 from the field and played 31 minutes on the night for Connecticut. Haley Peters added a season-high 12 points in 20 minutes played off the bench in tonight's game. She also grabbed six rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block. Peters finished with a team-best +/- of +10.

Rookie guard Saniya Rivers made her first WNBA start tonight and tied her career-high with 11 points, along with six rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocks. She finished the night shooting 5/11 from the floor in 28 minutes of action. Olivia Nelson-Ododa rounded out Connecticut's double-digit scorers with her fourth career double-double. She notched 10 points, 10 rebounds, two assists and one block on the night.

The Sun jumped out to an early 11-4 lead, forcing the Lynx into a timeout with 4:48 to play in the first quarter. Minnesota responded on a 7-0 run to tie it, 11-11, but Connecticut closed the first on an 8-4 spurt to take a 19-15 lead into the second. A strong second quarter by the effort by the Sun gave them a ten-point advantage heading into the locker room, as they outscored the Lynx, 28-26, in the final ten minutes of the half. Mabrey and Peters each had ten points to lead Connecticut in scoring heading into the break.

Minnesota began the second half on a 9-5 run to cut Connecticut's lead to six, 50-44, heading into the first media timeout of the quarter. The Sun responded on a quick 4-0 spurt to push the lead back up to ten, 54-44 and force the Lynx into a timeout with 4:05 to play in the third. Connecticut led by as many as 12 in the third, but Minnesota was able to close the quarter on a 5-2 run to cut the lead to seven, 56-49. Mabrey opened the fourth on a personal 5-0 run to push the Sun's lead back to 12, 61-49. Connecticut led 68-56 with 4:33 remaining in the fourth, but the Lynx rattled off 15 unanswered to take a three-point lead, 71-68, with 1:04 to go. Mabrey was able to cut it to one with a layup, 71-70, with 42.6 seconds remaining, but the Lynx closed the game outscoring the Sun, 5-0, to take the 76-70 win.

Connecticut hit a season-high 10 three-point field goals in the game, going 10/30 (33.3%) from beyond the arc. The Sun made eight of their 10 three-pointers in the first half of action. Connecticut recorded only three three-pointers in each of their first two contests.

The Sun won the rebounding battle, 40-31, and also outassisted the Lynx, 22-21. Minnesota forced 23 Connecticut turnovers, resulting in 18 of their 76 points. The Lynx won the battle in the paint, 32-22, but the Sun outscored the Lynx on second-chance opportunities, 10-8.

Napheesa Collier led the Lynx with a double-double, tallying 33 points, 11 rebounds, three assists, three steals and three blocks in 38 minutes of play. Jessica Shepard added 13 points, while Natisha Hiedeman added 11 points in 29 minutes of action off the bench for Minnesota.

Team Score Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 PTS REB AST

CON 70 19 26 11 14 Mabrey- 22 Nelson-Ododa- 10 Mabrey- 6

MIN 76 15 20 14 27 Collier- 33 Collier- 11 Shepard- 4

NEXT GAME: The Connecticut Sun head south to take on the Atlanta Dream on Sunday, May 25 at 3:00 PM ET at Gateway Center Arena at College Park.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.