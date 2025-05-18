Connecticut Sun Fall to the Washington Mystics in 2025 Home Opener, 90-85

May 18, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Uncasville, CT - Today, the Connecticut Sun (0-1) dropped their first game of the 2025 season to the Washington Mystics (2-0), 90-85. Tina Charles led the Sun with her first double-double back in a Sun uniform with a stat line of 23 points, 10 rebounds, two assists, three steals and two blocks on 8-for-15 shooting from the field and 7-for-8 shooting from the free throw line. Olivia Nelson-Ododa had a great start to her season, as well, tallying 18 points and eight rebounds.

The Sun had five scorers in double digits, reflecting the balanced offensive attack newly appointed Sun Head Coach, Rachid Meziane highlighted as his goal at the outset of the 2025 season. Marina Mabrey, Jacy Sheldon, and Bria Hartley all had 11 points. Lindsay Allen had an impressive debut in a Sun jersey, distributing eight assists for Connecticut.

The Sun outworked the Mystics in second chance points (9-7), free throw shooting (82.8% to 72.4%) and rebounding (33-32); but Connecticut was bested by Washington in points in the paint (44-46), fast-break points (4-23), field goal percentage (43.9% to 51.6%), and three-point percentage (21.4% to 33.3%).

Brittney Sykes led all scorers with 27 points, two rebounds, seven assists, two steals and a block. Rookies Kiki Iriafen and Sonia Citron had quite the showing as well. Iriafen had her first career double-double with 17 points, 14 rebounds and a block on 70% field goal shooting, while Citron had 15 points, one rebound, three assists, two steals and a block.

1Q: The Connecticut Sun got off to a hot start to the 2025 season, beginning the game on a 6-0 run. The Sun were able to increase their lead to 10-2 before the Mystics took their first timeout with 6:38 left in the first quarter. The Sun continued to maintain their lead, holding Washington to just 13 points in the opening frame. Connecticut led the Mystics with 23 points, behind the scoring of Nelson-Ododa and Bria Hartley, who both tallied six points apiece to lead all scorers. Nelson-Ododa led all rebounders with four.

2Q: The Mystics came roaring back with an offensive onslaught of their own, amassing a 14-6 run behind the scoring of Mystic rookie, Kiki Iriafen (six points) and Sykes (four points) before the Sun took a timeout with 6:27 left in the second frame. The Mystics managed to battle their way back to a tie game at 33 points with 3:17 left in the half before the Sun managed to widen the gap to five points, 46-41, by the end of the half. Hartley and Charles led the Sun at the half with 11 points and seven rebounds in the first two frames.

3Q: The third quarter was a back-and-forth battle between both teams, trading baskets for the entire quarter. Shakira Austin tallied her second technical foul, earning her an ejection from the game with 6:35 left in the third quarter. The Sun managed to stay on top behind eight points from Charles, increasing her point total to 19 to lead all scorers at the end of the third.

4Q: The Mystics came on strong in the fourth, behind a late-game surge from Sykes and Sonia Citron, who both had nine points in the final frame. The Mystics tied the game with 5:38 left and moved ahead into the lead with 4:33 left in game play, a lead they would never relinquish. Washington withstood the Sun's final push, despite a small burst of energy from the Sun to bring the game within one point with 1:36 remaining on the clock. After a final missed three-point attempt by Mabrey with 4.3 seconds left, Washington walked away with the hard-fought victory.







