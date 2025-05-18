WNBA Issues Statement
May 18, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) News Release
NEW YORK - The following is a statement from the WNBA regarding alleged hateful fan comments at yesterday's Chicago Sky at Indiana Fever game:
"The WNBA strongly condemns racism, hate, and discrimination in all forms - they have no place in our league or in society. We are aware of the allegations and are looking into the matter."
