Statement from the Indiana Fever

May 18, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

INDIANAPOLIS - Pacers Sports & Entertainment CEO Mel Raines has issued the following statement:

"We are aware of the allegations of inappropriate fan conduct during yesterday's game and we are working closely with the WNBA to complete their investigation. We stand firm in our commitment to providing a safe environment for all WNBA players."







