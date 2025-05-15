Indiana Fever Announce 2025 Opening Day Roster
May 15, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Indiana Fever News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - Today the Indiana Fever announced their 2025 opening day roster. The 11-player roster heads into the upcoming season led by Head Coach Stephanie White, who returns to Indianapolis for her second stint at the helm.
The 2025 roster has five returners from the 2024 season including Aliyah Boston, Caitlin Clark, Damiris Dantas, Lexie Hull and Kelsey Mitchell.
Entering this season, the Fever have gained a significant increase in veteran leadership. Last season's roster had a combined 50 seasons of WNBA experience, while this year's team has a combined 71 seasons of WNBA experience. The team also gained extensive playoff experience, going from a combined 700 playoff minutes in 2024 to a combined 4,685 minutes in 2025. Additionally, the team went from having just one WNBA Champion to now touting a combined seven WNBA Championships across its roster.
The Fever welcomed key players through offseason trades and free agency including six-time WNBA All-Star DeWanna Bonner, two-time WNBA All-Star Natasha Howard, two-time WNBA Champion Sydney Colson, and All-Defensive team member Brianna Turner along with veteran guard Sophie Cunningham.
Makayla Timpson also joins the Fever roster after being selected by Indiana No. 19 overall in the 2025 WNBA draft, the lone rookie on the team's final 11-player roster.
The Fever will start off the 2025 regular season on Saturday, May 15 against the Chicago Sky at 3 p.m. ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
No. Name Pos. Ht. DOB Exp.
0 Kelsey Mitchell Guard 5-8 11/12/1995 7
6 Natasha Howard Forward 6-3 9/2/1991 11
7 Aliyah Boston Center/Forward 6-5 12/11/2001 2
8 Sophie Cunningham Guard 6-1 8/16/1996 6
10 Lexie Hull Guard 6-1 9/13/1999 3
11 Brianna Turner Forward/Center 6-3 7/5/1996 6
12 Damiris Dantas Center/Forward 6-4 11/17/1992 9
21 Makayla Timpson Forward/Center 6-2 9/20/2002 R
22 Caitlin Clark Guard 6-0 1/22/2002 1
25 DeWanna Bonner Guard/Forward 6-4 8/21/1987 15
51 Sydney Colson Guard 5-8 8/6/1989 10
Key Team Staff:
Team President: Kelly Krauskopf
COO & General Manager: Amber Cox
Head Coach: Stephanie White
Assistant Coach: Austin Kelly
Assistant Coach: Briann January
Assistant Coach: Karima Christmas-Kelly
