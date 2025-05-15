Indiana Fever Launch Fever Direct with Endeavor Streaming

May 15, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







NEW YORK, NY/INDIANAPOLIS, IN - The Indiana Fever has launched the team's first direct-to-consumer streaming service, Fever Direct, providing fans with more ways to catch the team in action. Powered by Endeavor Streaming, Fever Direct is available for fans to access across web, tablets and mobile devices starting today, with connected and Smart TVs to follow.

Fever Direct subscribers will have access to up to 18 live regular season games alongside full game replays. The service is available to fans living within the Indiana Fever approved region across the Midwest and a full list of eligible U.S. zip codes is available here.

The Fever will host the Chicago Sky on Saturday, May 17 for their opening game in the 2025 WNBA season. The first game available for subscribers to watch on Fever Direct will be against the Atlanta Dream on Tuesday, May 20.

Subscriptions to Fever Direct are available at FeverBasketball.com/FeverDirect for $29.99 for a season pass.

"We are thrilled to be able to provide further access and greater opportunities for our fans to experience Fever basketball," said Kelly Krauskopf, president of basketball and business operations for the Indiana Fever. "Whether at home or on-the-go, Fever Direct is another great option for our fans to watch our team, particularly those who have cut the cord or are looking to rewatch their favorite Fever games on replay."

Fred Santarpia, President at Endeavor Streaming said: "Direct-to-consumer streaming represents a significant opportunity for teams like the Indiana Fever to not just serve existing fans in new ways, but to also reach new fans by offering frictionless experiences on the device of their choice. We're proud to partner with them to deliver a world class platform for their fans."

Fever Direct is powered by Endeavor Streaming's Vesper Platform, a complete end-to-end streaming solution that enables teams, leagues, and federations to deliver high-quality and engaging user experiences at scale. Endeavor Streaming is also providing business growth and advisory services to support the Indiana Fever with their ambitions to attract new fans and grow the team's audience.

The launch leverages Endeavor Streaming's experience in delivering innovative direct-to-consumer streaming offerings for some of the world's biggest teams and properties, including the Dallas Mavericks, University of Texas, Edmonton Oilers, and the Pittsburgh Penguins and Pittsburgh Pirates through SportsNet Pittsburgh's SNP 360 service. Endeavor Streaming has also powered the WNBA League Pass since 2022.

The partnership between the Fever and Endeavor Streaming was brokered and negotiated by Dan Granik and David Sternberg of Range Sports, a Division of Range Media Partners, long-time consultants to Pacers Sports & Entertainment.







