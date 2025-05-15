Chicago Sky Finalize 2025 Regular Season Roster

CHICAGO - The Chicago Sky announced today they finalized the 2025 regular season roster.

The Sky return six players from last year's roster, with Kamilla Cardoso and Angel Reese entering their second seasons in the league. Elizabeth Williams, Moriah Jefferson, Michaela Onyenwere and Rachel Banham make up the team's veteran returners.

Courtney Vandersloot returns to the Sky for her 15th WNBA season. The Sky's all-time assists leader is just 385 assists away from breaking the league's all-time record.

The Sky's roster has an average of 5.8 years of experience in the WNBA, up from 4.6 last year. Both of the Sky's signed rookie draft picks, Hailey Van Lith (No. 11 overall) and Maddy Westbeld (No. 16 overall) made the opening day roster.

Additionally, the Sky's roster includes a combined 10 All-Star appearances and current Chicago players have combined for three WNBA championship wins in their respective careers.

The full 12-player roster is listed below.

No. Player Pos. Ht. DOB Yrs. College/Country

1 Elizabeth Williams C/F 6'3" 6/23/1993 10 Duke/United Kingdom

2 Hailey Van Lith G 5'9" 9/9/2001 R TCU/USA

4 Moriah Jefferson G 5'6" 3/8/1994 8 Connecticut/USA

5 Angel Reese F 6'3" 5/6/2002 1 LSU/USA

7 Ariel Atkins G 5'10" 7/30/1996 7 Texas/USA

9 Rebecca Allen F/G 6'2" 11/6/1992 9 Melbourne/Australia

10 Kamilla Cardoso C 6'7" 4/30/2001 1 South Carolina/Brazil

11 Kia Nurse G 6'0" 2/22/1996 6 Connecticut/Canada

12 Michaela Onyenwere F 6'0" 8/10/1999 4 UCLA/USA

21 Maddy Westbeld F 6'3" 10/15/2002 R Notre Dame/USA

22 Courtney Vandersloot G 5'8" 2/8/1989 14 Gonzaga/USA

24 Rachel Banham G 5'10" 7/15/1993 9 Minnesota/USA







