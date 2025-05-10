Sky Conclude Three-Game Preseason Slate at 2-1

May 10, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Chicago Sky News Release







The Chicago Sky lost to the Minnesota Lynx 87-92 on Saturday, May 10, completing a three-game preseason slate at 2-1. Next up, the Sky travel for the regular season opener against the Indiana Fever on May 17.

Against Minnesota on Saturday, the Sky got out to a strong start beyond the arc, knocking down six of their first seven three-point attempts. The team finished the night shooting 42.9% (12 of 28) from distance.

Rachel Banham and Kia Nurse tied for the most points among Sky players, each recording 14. Banham connected on four of her seven three-point attempts.

Kamilla Cardoso recorded 13 points, eight rebounds and three blocks, Angel Reese added 10 points and six assists, Ariel Atkins stuffed the stat sheet with seven points, seven rebounds, six assists and two blocks while rookie Hailey Van Lith notched eight off the bench.

In the Sky's first preseason game on May 2, Chicago traveled to Baton Rouge, Louisiana to play at Pete Maravich Assembly Center, where Reese played from 2022-24. The Sky took on the Brazilian National Team, with whom Cardoso played in 2021 and 2023's FIBA Women's AmeriCup, the 2022 South American Basketball Championship and a pre-Olympic qualifying tournament in 2024.

The Sky defeated the Brazilian National Team 89-62 with Reese leading the team in points (15) and rebounds (10). Nurse made her Sky debut in that game, scoring 11 points on three made three-pointers.

Chicago saw a combined scoring effort across the lineup, with Cardoso recording six points and eight rebounds, Elizabeth Williams notching six points and Van Lith scoring seven. Courtney Vandersloot made her return to the Sky in the preseason game, recording five assists.

On May 6, the Sky returned home to Wintrust Arena to take on the Lynx in the first of two preseason games against Minnesota. The Sky won that game 74-69 with Vandersloot leading all scorers with 11 points along with five assists, four steals and three rebounds.

Cardoso scored 10 points and pulled down seven rebounds in that game, Reese notched nine points and eight rebounds, and Atkins recorded 10 points and four assists.

The Sky's regular season opens on May 17 against the Fever at 2 p.m. in Gainbridge Fieldhouse.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 10, 2025

