Indiana Fever Close out Preseason with 81-76 Victory at Atlanta Dream

May 10, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

ATLANTA - The Indiana Fever earned the 81-76 victory at the Atlanta Dream to close out the 2025 preseason undefeated, going 3-0 heading into the 2025 WNBA regular season.

With both teams trading baskets early in the first quarter, Indiana took its first lead halfway through the quarter, thanks in part to six points and a defensive rebound from Aliyah Boston in the fifth minute. Caitlin Clark began the second quarter with a three pointer and an assist on a layup from Sophie Cunningham, giving the Fever a 26-16 lead. Despite a 12-3 run from Atlanta halfway through the second quarter, Indiana was able to maintain its 42-40 lead at the halftime break.

Eight points from Kelsey Mitchell, including two three pointers, gave the Fever back the comfortable lead in the third quarter. Lexie Hull's 11-point performance in the fourth quarter helped close out the game and secure the win for the Fever.

Notes:

- The Fever closed out the preseason undefeated with three victories over the Washington Mystics, Brazil National Team and Atlanta Dream.

- Lexie Hull led the Fever in scoring with 14 points, while Brianna Turner led the way with eight rebounds and Caitlin Clark contributed a team-leading seven assists.

- Between the three preseason games, the Fever saw three different scoring leaders Sophie Cunningham (5/3 vs. WAS), Kelsey Mitchell (5/4 vs. Brazil) and Lexie Hull (5/10 vs. ATL), as well as three different rebound leaders in Cunningham (5/3 vs. WAS), Aliyah Boston (5/4 vs. Brazil) and Brianna Turner (5/10 vs. ATL).

Up Next: Indiana Fever begin the 2025 WNBA regular season at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Saturday, May 17, against the Chicago Sky with tipoff set for 3 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast nationally on ABC.







