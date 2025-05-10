Game Recap, Atlanta Dream vs. Indiana Fever
May 10, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Atlanta Dream News Release
Preseason Game 2 | May 10, 2025 | Gateway Center Arena, College Park, GA
Final Score
Team Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Final
Atlanta 16 24 17 19 76
Indiana 21 21 21 18 81
Game Leaders
Atlanta Indiana
Points Paopao (14) Hull (14)
Rebounds Thierry/Coffey (5) Turner (8)
Assists Walker-Kimbrough/Coffey (3) Clark (7)
Key Notes
Atlanta debuted a starting lineup of Rhyne Howard, Allisha Gray, Shatori Walker-Kimbrough, Brionna Jones, and Brittney Griner for the first time this preseason.
Quarter-by-Quarter Recap
Q1
Griner began the game in similar fashion to the first preseason game, with a three-pointer to give Dream their first points of the afternoon.
Walker-Kimbrough followed in pursuit, hitting another deep three to bring the score to six points within three minutes and holding Indiana down to only four points.
Gray making an impact on the opposite end of the ball, forcing a travel to regain the Dream possession.
Te-Hina Paopao made her presence felt immediately, as the rookie notched a quick five points, igniting the Atlanta Dream crowd.
Paopao adding to the fire, making a big-time block on Lexi Hull keeping the game tied 9-9 at the 4:42 minute mark.
Q2
Howard claiming the first points in the second quarter, shooting deep from the three-point line adding her first point to the box score
Paopao lighting up from the three-point line twice, clutching six points, topping her Washington pre-season points in under 20 minutes
Howard led the second quarter with seven points, two steals, two rebounds and one assist
Hillmon collecting a three-pointer, thanks to an assist from Gray
Coffey closing out the quarter with two free throws after a foul by Brianna Turner
Atlanta led Indiana 24-21 going into the half... The Dream hit 40.0% from the three-point line and 41.2% from the field goal line, holding the fever down to 33.3% at the three-point line.
Q3
The second half opened up to a slow start, with the Fever scoring five points with no answer from the Dream.
Walker-Kimbrough gained momentum making three free throws after a foul from Kelsey Mitchell at the three-point line.
Jones scoring six points back-to-back keeping the Indiana lead down to two
Howard and Paopao both shooting from the deep in, gaining six points from the three-point line to bringing the Indiana lead down to six points to end the third quarter
Q4
In the final quarter, the Dream came out strong, opening with four points after a foul shot by Haley Jones.
Rookie Taylor Theirry would score five points in under a minute, being assisted by fellow rookie Paopao and Hillmon
After coming in and marking her first points in the game by two free throws, Jones would tally seven points in the fourth quarter, leading the fourth quarter in points.
Jones closed out the game with a three-pointer.
