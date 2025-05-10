Dallas Earns 119-52 Win Over Toyota

May 10, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Arlington, TX - The Dallas Wings concluded their 2025 preseason slate with a dominant 119-52 win over the Toyota Antelopes of the Women's Japan Basketball League in front of a sellout crowd of 6,251 fans at College Park Center in Arlington, Texas. Saturday's tilt marked the first time the Wings took the court at College Park Center in 2025.

The Wings saw seven players score in double figures, including a game-high 17 points from Arike Ogunbowale along with 15 from rookie guard Paige Bueckers.

Game Leaders

Points

Rebounds

Assists

Toyota Antelopes

Muira, Onodera (11)

Okonkwo (5)

Muira, Onodera, Furuki (4)

Dallas Wings

Ogunbowale (17)

Smith (7)

Ogunbowale, Bueckers (6)

First Quarter: Dallas 29, Antelopes 14 The Wings featured a starting lineup of Nalyssa Smith, Myisha Hines-Allen, DiJonai Carrington, Paige Bueckers and Arike Ogunbowale. Hines-Allen got Dallas on board with the first bucket of the game, backing down her defender in the paint for a layup.

Carrington, Ogunbowale and Smith combined for a six-point Dallas lead in the first few minutes before the Antelopes answered with an 8-0 run. Bueckers then sank her first career basket at College Park Center, hitting a jumper to tie it 10-10. Dallas proceeded to go on a 21-4 run through the remainer of the quarter, fueled by six points from Maddy Siegrist off the bench. Smith followed with five points and led the Wings with three boards for the quarter. Seven of nine Wings players that saw the floor scored.

Dallas shot 65-percent from the field, compared to the Antelope's 42.9-percent, and recorded a dominant 24 points in the paint to its visitors' four points inside.

Second Quarter: Dallas 37, Antelopes 20 The Wings' run continued to mount in the second, growing to 29-7 before the Antelopes could halt the Dallas momentum.

Siegrist continued to headline Dallas' bench, going 2-of-3 from the field for four points in the second quarter. Aziaha James and JJ Quinerly earned several key minutes, with James snagging two steals in the first half and Quinerly dishing two assists.

Hines-Allen drove the Dallas lead to 21 points, scoring on back-to-back possessions. Ogunbowale, Hines-Allen and Siegrist all reached double-figure scoring by the end of the first half. The Wings continued to exploit the Antelopes in the paint, outpacing them 46-6 through the first two quarters. Dallas shot 71.4-percent from the field for the quarter and 68.3-percent for the half.

Third Quarter: Dallas 21, Antelopes 6 Bueckers went for six points to lead the Wings in the third and total 15 points on the night. The guard went a perfect 2-of-2 from the field, with one block and one rebound. Carrington and Siegrist followed with four points each.

The Wings defense held the Antelopes to shooting a game-low of 16.7-percent from the field, with the group going 0-of-12 from behind the arc.

Dallas' lead eclipsed 40 points after Ogunbowale found Siegrist for a jumper. The offense rolled for an 18-4 run, paired with a field goal percentage of 69.2-percent for the third.

Fourth Quarter: Dallas 32, Antelopes 12 Dallas exploded in the fourth with a 17-0 run through the first three minutes of the final quarter. Teaira McCowan, Kaila Charles, Mai Yamamoto and Joyner Holmes combined for all 17 points.

The Wings concluded the night shooting 66.7-percent from the field and 53.8-percent from 3-point range. Dallas produced 80 points in the paint, 26 second chance points and 27 fast break points.

The Wings open regular season action on May 16 when they host the Minnesota Lynx. Tipoff at College Park Center is slated for 6:30 p.m. CT, with the game airing nationally on ION. For complete local TV coverage click  HERE. Tickets are still available for the home opener - click  HERE.

Box Score Antelopes - Wings

WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

OFFICIAL SCORER'S REPORT

FINAL BOX

Saturday, May 10, 2025 College Park Center, Arlington, TX

Officials:

#26 Angel Kent, #28 Clare Aubry, #24 Gerda Gatling

Game Duration: 1:58

Attendance: 6251 (Sellout)

VISITOR: Toyota Antelopes (0-1)

POS

MIN

FG FGA 3P 3PA FT FTA OR DR TOT A PF ST TO BS

+/-

PTS

8 Mana Kaneda

F

22:07

2

7

2

6

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

-25

6

42 Ufuoma Tanaka

F

22:19

3

9

0

5

0

0

3

1

4

0

4

3

2

1

-28

6

13 Susan Amaka Okonkwo

C

18:06

1

1

0

0

1

2

1

4

5

0

5

1

3

0

-23

3

30 Maika Miura

G

29:56

2

10

2

8

5

5

0

1

1

4

1

0

3

0

-52

11

3 Yuuna Onodera

G

22:50

4

11

2

7

1

1

1

0

1

4

1

2

1

0

-20

11

20 Moe Nagata

21:51

0

1

0

1

0

0

0

1

1

2

4

0

1

0

-51

0

22 Luseane Heilala Palei

19:52

4

6

0

0

0

0

0

2

2

1

3

0

3

0

-51

8

1 Riko Furuki

20:06

0

7

0

6

2

2

0

0

0

4

3

0

6

0

-44

2

11 Miyuu Okamoto

22:53

2

8

1

4

0

0

1

2

3

1

1

0

0

1

-41

5

14 Aika Hirashita

DNP - Coach's Decision

15 Shiori Yasuma

DNP - Coach's Decision

7 Chinami Yokoyama

DNP - Coach's Decision

200:00 18

60

7

37

9

10

6

11

17

16 22

6

19

2

-67

52

30%

18.9%

90%

TM REB: 7

TOT TO: 24 (49 PTS)

HOME: DALLAS WINGS (1-0)

POS

MIN

FG FGA 3P 3PA FT FTA OR DR TOT A PF ST TO BS

+/-

PTS

21 DiJonai Carrington

F

21:34

6

9

0

0

0

0

1

3

4

3

1

2

1

0

36

12

1 NaLyssa Smith

F

18:01

3

3

0

0

3

4

3

4

7

3

1

0

1

0

36

9

2 Myisha Hines-Allen

C

21:11

6

7

0

0

0

0

0

2

2

5

1

2

0

0

37

12

24 Arike Ogunbowale

G

20:12

6

9

4

7

1

2

0

4

4

6

2

2

2

0

37

17

5 Paige Bueckers

G

22:38

6

8

1

2

2

3

2

3

5

6

0

0

2

1

40

15

20 Maddy Siegrist

15:30

7

10

0

1

0

0

2

1

3

2

1

0

0

0

20

14

3 Kaila Charles

12:42

4

6

1

1

1

1

2

2

4

1

0

0

1

0

16

10

10 Aziaha James

17:20

1

5

0

1

2

2

1

0

1

4

2

4

0

0

23

4

11 JJ Quinerly

16:05

1

3

0

0

2

2

0

3

3

3

4

1

1

0

21

4

15 Teaira McCowan

12:25

6

7

0

0

0

0

2

3

5

0

1

0

1

0

17

12

4 Joyner Holmes

10:00

3

6

0

0

1

1

1

1

2

0

1

1

0

1

20

7

6 Madison Scott

06:11

0

1

0

0

0

0

0

1

1

0

0

0

0

0

16

0

23 Mai Yamamoto

06:11

1

1

1

1

0

0

0

1

1

1

0

1

1

0

16

3

200:00 50

75

7

13

12

15

14

28

42

34 14 13 10

2

67

119

66.7%

53.8%

80%

TM REB: 5

TOT TO: 11 (9 PTS)

SCORE BY PERIOD

1

2

3

4

FINAL

Antelopes 14

20

6

12

52

WINGS 29

37

21

32

119

Inactive: Antelopes -

Inactive: Wings - Geiselsoder (Not With Team), Harris (Injury/Illness - Knee)

Points in the Paint: Antelopes 16 (8/15), WINGS 80 (40/58)

2nd Chance Points: Antelopes 5 (2/7), WINGS 26 (10/13)

Fast Break Points: Antelopes 2 (1/2), WINGS 27 (13/21)

Biggest Lead: Antelopes 2, WINGS 67

Lead Changes: 2

Times Tied: 3

Flagrant Fouls

Antelopes (0): NONE

WINGS (1): 9:44 2nd James-FLG1

Copyright (c) 2025 NBA Properties, INC. All Rights Reserved

WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

OFFICIAL SCORER'S REPORT

1st QUARTER ONLY

Saturday, May 10, 2025 College Park Center, Arlington, TX

Officials:

#26 Angel Kent, #28 Clare Aubry, #24 Gerda Gatling

Period Duration: 0:19

Attendance: 6251 (Sellout)

VISITOR: Toyota Antelopes

POS

MIN

FG FGA 3P 3PA FT FTA OR DR TOT A PF ST TO BS

+/-

PTS

8 Mana Kaneda

F

08:40

2

3

2

3

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

-9

6

42 Ufuoma Tanaka

F

06:21

2

2

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

1

1

1

1

-2

4

13 Susan Amaka Okonkwo

C

05:38

0

0

0

0

0

0

1

2

3

0

1

0

0

0

-4

0

30 Maika Miura

G

07:41

0

3

0

1

0

0

0

0

0

1

0

0

1

0

-8

0

3 Yuuna Onodera

G

05:21

0

3

0

3

0

0

0

0

0

2

0

0

1

0

-4

0

20 Moe Nagata

05:18

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

1

0

0

0

0

-15

0

22 Luseane Heilala Palei

04:22

2

3

0

0

0

0

0

1

1

0

1

0

0

0

-11

4

1 Riko Furuki

03:00

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

2

0

Check out the Dallas Wings Statistics