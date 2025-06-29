Dallas Wings Release Haley Jones

June 29, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings News Release







Arlington, TX - The Dallas Wings have released guard/forward Haley Jones, the team announced today.

Jones signed a hardship contract with the Wings on June 17 following injuries to Tyasha Harris and Maddy Siegrist, and National Team obligations for Teaira McCowan and Luisa Geiselsöder. Both McCowan and Geiselsöder will return to Dallas this week following the conclusion of the 2025 EuroBasket, forcing the release of Jones, per league rules.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.