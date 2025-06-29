Tiffany Hayes Scores Season-High 21 Points in Blowout Win over Storm
June 29, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Golden State Valkyries News Release
The Golden State Valkyries defeated the Seattle Storm 84-57 at Chase Center on Sunday night, tying their largest margin of victory in franchise history.
The Valkyries have now won six of their last games at Chase Center.
BACKCOURT LEADS THE WAY
Starting guards Tiffany Hayes and Veronica Burton were the offensive catalysts for the Valkyries in their victory. Hayes scored a season-high 21 points, on a very efficient 8-for-13 shooting night, including making three 3-pointers.
Burton filled up the stat sheet, recording 15 points, a team-high five assists, five rebounds and two blocks.
BILLINGS SPARKS FAST START
The Valkyries got off to a quick start in Ballhalla on Sunday, scoring the first seven points of the game.
Monique Billings got things started, faking a handoff to Stephanie Talbot, then driving to the hoop and pulling up for the jumper. On the ensuing possession, Billings was once again involved, getting an offensive rebound before Kayla Thornton got to the rim for a finish of her own.
Finally, a Billings block on Ezi Magbegor led the Valks in transition, where Veronica Burton delivered a corner three to put the Valkyries up 7-0.
FÁGBÉNLÉ RETURNS
After missing the previous five games due to her commitment to Great Britain in FIBA EuroBasket 2025, Temi Fágbénlé made her first appearance for the Valkyries since June 14. She checked in for the first time midway through the first quarter and made her impact felt immediately, scoring a bucket on her first possession on an action with Veronica Burton.
Fágbénlé finished the game with four points, four rebounds and two assists, finishing the game with a plus-14 differential.
MARTIN AND AMIHERE'S IMPACT
Kate Martin and Laeticia Amihere provided a spark off the bench for the Valkyries. Martin finished the game with a team-high-tying plus-22 plus-minus in 26 minutes, scoring 11 points to go along with three rebounds, two assists and two steals.
Amihere added 15 points and eight rebounds off the bench, shooting 6-for-8 from the field, including a highlight-reel block on rookie Dominique Malonga.
DEFENSE STEPS UP
The Valkyries held the Storm to just 27 points in the first, the fewest they have given up in any half this season.
There was no let up in the second half as the Valkyries gave up 57 points in the contest, their fewest allowed in franchise history. The Storm shot just 27 percent from the field and 21.4 percent from the 3-point range.
THORNTON EXITS EARLY
Golden State Valkyries forward Kayla Thornton sustained an injury and exited tonight's game in the third quarter. Thornton is undergoing further evaluation and did not return.
UP NEXT
The Valkyries will begin a four-game roadtrip on Saturday, July 5 when they visit the Minnesota Lynx (5 p.m.; KPIX (Bay Area), KMAX (Sacramento)) before facing the Atlanta Dream on July 7 (4:30 p.m.; KPIX, KMAX), Indiana Fever on July 9 (9 a.m.; KPIX, KMAX, NBATV) and Las Vegas Aces on July 12 (1 p.m.; CBS).
