Angel Reese Makes History in Sky's 92-85 Win over Sparks

June 29, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Chicago Sky defeated the Los Angeles Sparks 92-85 inside Crypto.com on Sunday, June 29. The Sky won the season series against the Sparks, 2-1. The Sky are now 5-11 on the season, 3-7 on the road, 4-4 against the Western Conference and 19-31 against the Sparks all time.

In the win, Angel Reese entered the Sky's top 10 franchise leaderboard for rebounds, with 647 after Sunday's game, which passed Stefanie Dolson (642). She recorded a season-high 24 points, 16 rebounds, seven assists, two blocks and a steal while making 52.6% of her shots (10 of 19). Reese became just the fourth player in league history to record that statline, joining Lisa Leslie, Tina Thompson and Candace Parker. The statline hasn't been recorded in 13 years.

In addition, Reese's game Sunday meant she secured her fourth straight game with 15 or more rebounds, the first player to ever accomplish the feat.

Ariel Atkins had a strong game for the Sky, recording 20 points, two rebounds, two assists, two blocks and a steal. She recorded a three-pointer with 37.6 seconds left that put the game out of reach, and then proceeded to knock down the game-clinching free throws. With two blocks today, Atkins now ranks 16th in the league in blocks, and is one of just two guards in the top 16.

In all, the Sky had five players score in double figures. Elizabeth Williams had a strong two-way performance, recording 12 points, nine rebounds, two blocks and three steals. Fresh off a season-high 17 points on June 27, Kia Nurse recorded 14 points on three made threes off the bench in today's game. Rachel Banham also knocked down three threes, going for 13 points and four assists.

After being outscored in the third quarter, the Sky responded with a 31-point fourth quarter, outscoring the Sparks 31-23 and holding on for the win.

Los Angeles had four players score in double figures. Kelsey Plum led the team in scoring with 22 points to go along with five rebounds and seven assists. Dearica Hamby recorded a 20-point, 10-rebound double-double along with four assists and three steals. Azurá Stevens notched 17 points, six rebounds, four assists and three blocks while Emma Cannon scored 15 points off the bench.

Other highlights include:

Angel Reese and Tina Charles are the only players in league history with 65+ points and 70+ rebounds in a four-game span (Across the Timeline)

The Sky tied their season high for blocks in a game with seven

Dearica Hamby tied her career high for offensive rebounds in a game with six

NEXT UP: The Sky have a week before games before heading back on the road to take on the Minnesota Lynx on Sunday, July 6. Chicago played Minnesota for a pair of preseason games this year but the two teams haven't yet squared off in the regular season.

The 13-2 Lynx are led by Napheesa Collier, who averages 24.5 points, 8.4 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 51.7% from the floor, 40.9% from three and 93.9% from the line.. She was named an All-Star Captain on Sunday.

Kayla McBride continues to be one of the premier three-point shooters in the league, knocking down 39.2% of her three-point attempts while averaging 15.5 points. Courtney Williams averages 13.0 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.9 assists while Alanna Smith records 10.9 points and 2.5 blocks per game.

The first matchup of the year between the two teams takes place on Sunday, July 6 at 6 p.m. CT. The game will be available on local broadcast on The U.

KEY RUNS:

The Sky closed the first half on a 15-6 run from 6:33 to 0:36 in the second quarter

Chicago opened the third quarter on an 8-0 run from 8:57 to 7:36 in the third quarter

The Sparks answered with an 26-9 run from 7:29 to 0:59 in the third quarter

The Sky went on a 26-9 run from 2:03 in the third quarter to 4:15 in the fourth quarter

Chicago outscored Los Angeles 31-23 in the fourth quarter

KEY STATS:

Fresh off shooting 13 of 33 (39.4%) from three on June 27 against Golden State, the Sky shot 11 of 26 (42.3%) from three in Sunday's game

The Sky remained under 15 turnovers for the fourth straight game

The Sky and Sparks were even in rebounds (35), assists (22), turnovers (14) and bench points (17)

In all, the Sky shot 48.5% (33 of 68) from the field, 42.3% from three (11 of 26) and 88.2% (15 of 17) from the free throw line

CHICAGO NOTES:

Angel Reese accounted for 10 of the Sky's 17 points in the first quarter (six points, four points created from assists)

Reese accounted for 19 of Chicago's 31 points in the fourth quarter (11 points, eight points from assists)

Elizabeth Williams scored eight of the Sky's 17 points in the first quarter

Rachel Banham accounted for 11 of Chicago's 23 points in the second quarter (eight points, three points from assists)

Ariel Atkins accounted for 11 of the Sky's 21 points in the third quarter (nine points, two points from assists)

Atkins (seven points in fourth) and Kia Nurse (eight points in fourth) combined for 15 of the Sky's 31 points in the fourth quarter

LOS ANGELES NOTES:

Azurá Stevens accounted for 13 of the Sparks' 18 points in the first quarter (eight points, five points created from assists)

Kelsey Plum accounted for nine of Los Angeles's 18 points in the first quarter (six points, three points from assists)

Plum accounted for 17 of the Sparks' 28 points in the third quarter (eight points, nine points created from four assists)

Dearica Hamby accounted for 10 of Los Angeles's 23 points in the fourth quarter (six points, four points from assists)







