Chicago Sky's Kamilla Cardoso to Compete in 2025 FIBA AmeriCup

June 25, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

CHICAGO - The Chicago Sky announced today that Kamilla Cardoso will temporarily be away from the team while she competes with the Brazilian National Team in the 2025 FIBA AmeriCup. The event will be held from June 28 to July 6 in Santiago, Chile.

The 10 teams competing in the event will be split into two groups of five teams. The top four teams advance to a quarterfinal. Brazil is in Group A and plays Argentina on June 28.

Brazil has won the event the most times in its history, earning six total event victories, including 2023. Cardoso won MVP of the event in 2023, recording 20 points, 11 rebounds and three steals in the first-place game against the United States.

All AmeriCup games will be available on FIBA's official YouTube channel.

Cardoso is expected to rejoin the Sky after the conclusion of Brazil's participation in the event.







