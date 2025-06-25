Golden State Valkyries Re-Activate Temi Fágbénlé Following Overseas Commitment

June 25, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

OAKLAND, Calif. - The Golden State Valkyries announced today that center Temi Fágbénlé has been re-activated following her temporary suspension for her participation to represent Great Britain in FIBA Women's EuroBasket 2025. The Valkyries also announced today that guard Aerial Powers has been waived.

Fágbénlé led the Great Britian National Team with 7.3 rebounds per game and was the team's second leading scorer with 12.0 points per game. As she returns to the WNBA, the center currently ranks fourth in the league with a 54.3 percent field goal percentage.

Powers appeared in two games for Golden State, tallying two points, two rebounds and one assists in seven total minutes of action.

Golden State returns to the court Wednesday, June 25 against the reigning WNBA Champion New York Liberty at Chase Center at 7 p.m.

