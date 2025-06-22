Thornton's Game-High 21 Points, Amihere's Double-Double Paces Valkyries in Home Victory over Sun

June 22, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Golden State Valkyries defeated the Connecticut Sun 87-63 at Chase Center on Sunday night. It was team's fifth victory in its last six games.

The Valkyries led by as many as 30 points in the game, and pulled away in the second quarter, outscoring the Sun 36-12 in the frame.

Golden State only turned the ball over nine times on the night, their second fewest of the season, and their second consecutive game with single-digit turnovers.

THORNTON'S CAREER-HALF

Kayla Thornton scored a career-high 17 first-half points on Sunday night. Thornton, who is having the best statistical season of her career, and was recently named the Western Conference Player of the Week and on the league's first All-Star ballot voting returns, finished the game 21 points and eight rebounds, including shooting a perfect 7-for-7 from the charity stripe.

AMIHERE'S DOUBLE-DOUBLE

Laeticia Amihere recorded 10 points and a career-high 12 rebounds in 23 minutes of action on Sunday against the Sun. It was the first double-double of Amihere's career.

HAYES ENTERS THE STARTING LINEUP

Tiffany Hayes entered the starting lineup for the Valkyries for the first time since June 1. Hayes, who missed four games with a nose injury, came off the bench in the first two games back from her return.

Hayes made an instant impact on the court, scoring seven points in the first five minutes of the game.

She finished the game with 14 points and 4 rebounds in 27 minutes.

CHEN, HALL MAKE WNBA DEBUTS

Rookie Kaitlyn Chen checked into the game to open the second quarter, marking her first ever WNBA minutes. Less than one minute later, Chen scored her first career WNBA points, taking a Chloe Bibby pass in transition and finishing a tough layup over Olivia Nelson-Ododa for an And-1.

Later in the game, rookie Bree Hall scored her first career basket, getting the ball at the 3-point line and driving to the hoop for the layup.

TALBOT'S REBOUNDING

Stephanie Talbot recorded a season-high 10 rebounds to go along with six points and a team-high four assists in the victory. Talbot also finished the game with a plus-26 plus-minus.

UP NEXT

The Valkyries continue their five-game homestand on Wednesday night when they host the New York Liberty (7 p.m.; KPIX + (Bay Area), KMAX (Sacramento)). The Valkyries will then host the Chicago Sky on Friday, June 27 (7 p.m.; ION) on Pride Celebration Night, become closing out the homestand against the Seattle Storm on Sunday, June 29 (5:30 p.m.; KPIX + (Bay Area), KMAX (Sacramento)).







