Aces Back on Winning Track, Down Fever 89-81

June 22, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

LAS VEGAS - Led by 24 points from A'ja Wilson, 19 from Jackie Young and 18 from Chelsea Gray, the Las Vegas Aces (6-7) earned a 89-81 win over the visiting Indiana Fever (6-7) on Sunday afternoon at T-Mobile Arena to end their 3 game losing skid. Rounding out the five Aces who scored in double figures were Aaliyah Nye, who checked in for 11 off the bench and Jewell Loyd finished with 10.

Aliyah Boston led Indiana with game-highs of 26 points and 10 rebounds, while Kelsey Mitchell posted 20 and Caitlin Clark had 19 points and 10 assists.

KEY RUNS

First Quarter Highlights (Indiana 21, Las Vegas 20)

The Aces held an early 6-2 edge, but the Fever countered with an 11-2 run to lead 13-8 with 5:20 to go. Las Vegas tied it up at 13-all behind a Young putback. Following 4 points from Indiana, both teams swapped buckets until a Gray jumper at the buzzer closed the quarter. The Aces shot 2 of 6 (.333) from distance, while the Fever shot 1 of 7 (.143). Indiana outscored Las Vegas 18-8 in the paint. Gray led the team with 5 points, while Boston paced the Fever with 10.

Second Quarter Highlights (Indiana 42, Las Vegas 36)

After Dana Evans hit a 3 that tied the game at 28-28, the Fever went on a 9-0 run to expand their lead to 9 points, 37-28. They went up by as many as 10 twice, last was 42-32 with 2:14 to play before half. However, the Aces closed with 4 of 4 from the line to pull it back. No Aces player scored more than 4 in the second; Boston continued to lead Indiana with 8 points.

Third Quarter Highlights (Indiana 61, Las Vegas 58)

After shooting 2-13 from the field in the first half, Wilson started off the third with a quick bucket to bring the Aces within 4. The Fever went on a mini 6-2 run to bring their lead back up to 8 points, 48-40. Indiana still led by 8, 53-45, at 6:07, when the Aces began to slowly chip away at the lead through the end of the quarter. Both teams shot at least 50% from the field, but the teams combined to shoot 1 of 9 from 3-point range. Wilson and Clark both scored 8 points in the quarter for their respective teams.

Fourth Quarter Highlights (Las Vegas 89, Indiana 81)

After trailing for most of the game, the Aces took their first lead since early in the first quarter, 63-61 at 8:40, on a Nye 3-pointer, and they never again trailed. Las Vegas pushed the lead to 6, 69-63, after a Gray jumper. Indiana then countered with a 6-0 run of their own, all from Mitchell, to tie the game for the last time. From there the Aces outscored the Fever 15-6 for a 84-75 lead, their largest of the afternoon, with 1:46 to play. Clark scored Indiana's final 6 points as Indiana closed to 86-81, but came no closer as Wilson came up with a key block on a Fever layup attempt and the Aces sealed the victory from the line. The Aces put up 31 points, their highest scoring quarter of the season on 9 of 15 from the field and 11 of 12 from the line; the Fever went 8 of 19 from the floor, 1 of 6 from 3-pointa and 3 of 5 at the charity stripe. Wilson and Mitchell tallied 10 points apiece in the final frame.

KEY STATS

The Aces connected on 32 of 71 (.451) field goals and 6 of 20 (.300) from 3-point land; Indiana shot 34 of 70 (.486) from the floor and 6 of 23 (.261) from beyond the arc.

Las Vegas went 19 of 21 (.905) from the charity stripe; Indiana made 7 of 9 (.778) of their free throw attempts.

The Aces were edged by the Fever, 33-31

The Aces scored 28 points off of Indiana's 18 turnovers, but allowed the Fever 16 points off of 13 of Las Vegas' miscues.

The Fever outscored the Aces 52-40 in the paint.

The Las Vegas bench outscored Indiana's reserves 18-2.

GAME NOTES

Wilson now has 4,993 career points and needs just 7 to become the 28th WNBA player to score 5,000 career points. Having played in 236 games, she should become the quickest to the 5,000 mark -- Breanna Stewart scored her 5,000th point in 242 games.

Only 5 players in league history have compiled 5,000 points, 2,000 rebounds, 500 assists, 400 blocked shots and 200 steals, a mark Wilson will hit once she scores her 5,000th point. Lisa Leslie and Candace Parker hold the league record for fastest to hit those marks, having done so in 287 games.

Wilson has scored in double figures in each of her past 61 regular season games, the 7th longest streak in league history and longest active streak. Arike Ogunbowale owns the sixth-longest such streak with 65.

Loyd now has 5,684 points for her career, which ranks No. 19 in WNBA history. Brittney Griner is No. 18 with 5,691; Wilson is at No. 29, with Maya Moore 's 4,984 points sitting at No. 28

With 3 assists, Gray now has 1,681 career assists, which ranks No. 7 among all-time WNBA assist leaders. Becky Hammon is No. 6 with 1,708.

Young went 7 of 7 from the line and has now made 29 consecutive free throws, dating to June 11.

Young has 2,925 career points and is 75 away from her 3,000th point.

The Aces recorded a sellout at T-Mobile Arena with 18,547 fans.

The Aces were without Megan Gustafson (lower left leg) and Cheyenne Parker-Tyus (pregnancy).

UP NEXT: The Aces will have their first back-to-back set of games this week. First up is the Connecticut Sun (2-11) on Wednesday, June 25, before a quick turnaround to play the Washington Mystics (6-8) on Thursday, June 26. Both games will be played at Michelob ULTRA Arena, will tip off at 7 p.m. and be broadcasted on Vegas 34.







