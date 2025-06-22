Mystics vs. Wings Postgame Notes - June 22, 2025

June 22, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Washington Mystics News Release







WASHINGTON MYSTICS vs. DALLAS WINGS

June 22, 2025

Mystics 91 - Wings 88 OT

High Points High Rebounds High Assists

Mystics (91) Citron (27) Citron (11) Iriafen (6)

Wings (88) Ogunbowale (27) Bueckers, Smith (9) Bueckers (7)

Please see the attached game book for a full box score and breakdown of today's game.

Mystics Game Notes:

Sonia Citron recorded her first career double-double, posting a career-high 27 points to go along with a career-high 11 rebounds.

Her 27 points are tied for the second most by a Mystics rookie, alongside Alanna Beard and Nikki McCray.

She is the first rookie in franchise history to post a 25+ point, 10+ rebound game.

Citron is also the first rookie this season to record at least 25 points and 10 rebounds in a game.

She matched her career-high with four three-pointers, marking her eighth game this season with multiple threes.

She shot 4-7 from beyond the arc, her fifth game shooting 50% or better from deep this year.

She has scored in double figures in all 14 games of her rookie season - just two games shy of tying Nikki McCray's franchise-record 16-game streak.

Kiki Iriafen tallied 19 points, seven rebounds, six assists, and five steals.

Iriafen becomes the third player in the WNBA this season to record 15+ points, 5+ rebounds, 5+ assists, and 5+ steals, joining Napheesa Collier and Natasha Cloud.

She is the first rookie in Mystics history - and the first rookie this season to reach these marks in a game.

Iriafen set career-highs in both assists (six) and steals (five).

Her five steals are the most by a rookie this season and the most by a Mystics rookie since Rui Machida (Aug. 14, 2022, vs Indiana).

Shakira Austin posted 21 points, seven rebounds, one block, and one steal.

Austin has now scored 20+ points in consecutive games for the first time in her career.

She has recorded at least one block for the fourth consecutive game.

Sug Sutton scored a season-high 15 points on perfect shooting from the field (4-4 FG, 3-3 3PT) and 4-of-6 from the free-throw line.

Sutton posted her highest-scoring performance since joining the Mystics.

This marked her fourth double-digit scoring effort of the season.

She surpassed 500 points for her career.

Sutton became the 11th player in franchise history to record 15+ points while shooting 100% from the floor.

Additional notes

Four Mystics scored 15+ points on Sunday, the second time this season they've accomplished this feat - tied with the Fever for such games in the league.

It is also Washington's third game this season with a pair of 20+ point scorers.

The Mystics are now 5-2 when four or more players score in double figures.

The Mystics earned their first overtime win since June 25, 2022, an 87-86 victory over the Las Vegas Aces.

The Mystics shot 46.7% from three-point range, tied for their third-best performance from deep this season.

Washington's 27 first-quarter points were the second-most this season (28 vs. CON, June 8).

The Mystics went 28-of-41 from the free-throw line, setting season-highs in makes and attempts. Their 41 free-throw attempts are the most by any team this season.

This was the Mystics' second game this year with 10+ steals (June 17 at Chicago).

Washington outperformed Dallas in assists (23-16), steals (11-8), fast break points (14-7) and points in the paint (36-22).

Washington held the Wings to 15 points in the fourth quarter - marking the ninth time this season they have held an opponent to 20 or fewer points in the final frame.

The Mystics have held opponents under 20 points in a quarter 15 times this season, tied for the most in the WNBA.







