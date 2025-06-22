Indiana Fever Lose on the Road to Las Vegas Aces

June 22, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

LAS VEGAS - The Indiana Fever (6-7) lost 89-81 on the road to the Las Vegas Aces on Sunday afternoon.

After going down early, the Fever rallied to take a 21-20 lead after the first quarter thanks to 10 points from Aliyah Boston and a WNBA single-quarter season high six assists from Caitlin Clark. Boston continued to find success throughout the night, leading both teams in scoring with 26 points total, contributing to Indiana's 42-36 lead heading into the halftime break.

Eight points from Clark in the third quarter kept the Fever out in front 61-58. With the Fever having led since 6:29 in the first quarter, the Aces jumped out in front for the first time in over 25 minutes with 8:40 left in the fourth quarter which they would hold on to for the remainder of the game.

Indiana Fever Notes:

- Aliyah Boston matched a career high for points in a single half set May 20, 2025, against Atlanta Dream, scoring 18 points in the first half.

- Caitlin Clark recorded her 400th career assist early in the first quarter, finding Natasha Howard for a driving layup. Clark finished the night with 11 assists, bringing her career total to 409.

- Aliyah Boston recorded her 30th career double-double and her sixth of the 2025 season with 26 points and 10 rebounds.

- Caitlin Clark recorded her 18th career double-double and fourth of the 2025 season with 19 points and 11 assists.

- Kelsey Mitchell finished the night with 20 points, extending her double-digit scoring streak to 13 games, posting 10+ points in every game so far this season.

Up Next: The Indiana Fever remain on the road for the final game of their three-game road trip traveling to take on the Seattle Storm on Tuesday, June 24 at 10 p.m. ET, broadcast nationally on NBA TV and locally on WTHR.







