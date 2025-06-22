Washington Edges Wings in OT

June 22, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Washington, DC - The Dallas Wings fell at the Washington Mystics 91-88 Sunday afternoon at CareFirst Arena in their first overtime game of the 2025 season. Paige Bueckers and Arike Ogunbowale combined for 47 points, with 20 and 27 points respectively. Bueckers additionally tallied a team-high nine rebounds and game-high seven assists. Mystics rookie Sonia Citron hit from deep with 12.9 seconds remaining in the bonus period to clinch it for Washington. Dallas falls to 3-12 overall while Washington improves to 6-8 overall. The setback halted the Wings' winning streak at two games.

Game Leaders Points Rebounds Assists

Dallas Ogunbowale (27) Smith, Bueckers (9) Bueckers (7)

Washington Citron (27) Citron (11) Iriafen (6)

First Quarter: Dallas 14, Washington 27

Dallas featured a starting lineup of Paige Bueckers, Arike Ogunbowale, Aziaha James, Myisha Hines-Allen and NaLyssa Smith for the third time this season. Wings guard/forward DiJonai Carrington was ruled out prior to the game with a rib injury.

The Mystics opened the afternoon on a 10-1 run fueled by two early makes from behind the arc by Citron and Sug Sutton. Dallas' offense stalled in comparison, as the Wings went 2-of-14 from the field and 1-of-4 from 3-point range to tie its season low in first-quarter scoring. Nine makes at the charity stripe pushed Dallas through the frame. Sutton led all scorers with nine points in the first, followed by Citron with eight. James and Smith produced three points each for the Wings.

Second Quarter: Dallas 31, Washington 13

Ogunbowale answered for Dallas with seven consecutive points in a one-minute stretch to power a 15-3 Wings run, trimming the deficit to just four points. Ogunbowale then found Bueckers for a midrange jumper, drawing the and-one to bring Dallas within one point of Washington.

Smith handed the Wings its first lead of the game at the 4:56 mark with a putback lay-in. Ogunbowale followed with her second make from deep to bump Dallas' edge to four points, 35-31. The guard sank another 3-pointer to punctuate a 28-9 Wings run.

Ogunbowale finished the half with 16 points, two assists and a rebound. After trailing by 16 in the first, Dallas led by as many as nine points in the second after JJ Quinerly added four points off the bench in the final minute of play. Dallas shot 60 percent from the field, 80 percent from three and 90 percent from the free throw line in the second for its second-highest second-quarter scoring output of the year.

Third Quarter: Dallas 24, Washington 22

Dallas managed to maintain its lead despite the Mystics trimming it down to single digits on several occasions in the third. Washington outscored Dallas in points in the paint (10-4) and fast break points (6-2), going on a 13-5 run in the opening minutes of the quarter. However, the Wings outshot Washington, going 8-of-16 from the floor and 2-of-5 from three to hold them off. Bueckers, Ogunbowale and center Li Yueru combined for 14 of Dallas' 24 points.

Fourth Quarter: Dallas 15, Washington 22

Washington erased a seven-point deficit and claimed its first lead since the second quarter at 81-79, as Kiki Iriafen finished underneath the basket in one-on-one action. Brittney Sykes converted free throws for a three-point lead after the Wings missed at the charity stripe.

James was sent to the line with 17 seconds remaining, where she converted her bonus attempt to bring Dallas within two points of Washington, 83-81. Citron then drew a foul for the Mystics, making 1-of-2 attempts for an 84-81 Washington lead with 15 seconds to play. Coming out of a Dallas timeout, Bueckers sank a 3-pointer to tie it at 84-84 with 11 seconds left and to eventually force Dallas' first overtime period of the season.

Overtime: Dallas 4, Washington 7

The Wings took a four-point lead with two makes from Bueckers before Shakira Austin tied it for the Mystics at 88-88 with 1:43 left. Citron clinched the game for Washington with the three. Citron finished with her first career double-double, including a career-best 27 points and 11 rebounds.

Dallas ended the game shooting a 37.5-percent clip from the field, 32 percent from 3-point range and 81.2 percent at the free throw line. The Wings won the rebounding battle, 38-33, and outscored the Mystics in second chance points 15-11. The Wings bench also outpaced Washington's 23-1, headlined by nine points from Kaila Charles.

The Wings will return to College Park Center on Tuesday to face the Atlanta Dream for the second time this season. Tipoff is slated for 7 p.m. CT, with the game airing locally on KFAA29 and streaming on WNBA league pass.







