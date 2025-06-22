Postgame Notes: Atlanta Dream 93, Chicago Sky 80

June 22, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

ATLANTA DREAM (10-4) vs. CHICAGO SKY (3-10)

Game 14 | June 22, 2025 | Gateway Center Arena, Atlanta, GA

FINAL SCORE

Team Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Final

Atlanta 25 21 23 24 93

Chicago 19 26 24 11 80

GAME LEADERS

Category Atlanta Chicago

Points Howard (22) Atkins (29)

Rebounds Jones (11) Reese (19)

Assists Hillmon/Gray (4) Reese/Banham (4)

KEY TAKEAWAYS

The Dream started Jordin Canada, Allisha Gray, Rhyne Howard, Brionna Jones, and Brittney Griner-improving to 5-2 with that lineup.

Atlanta's all-time record vs. Chicago improves to 28-37 overall, including 16-19 at home.

Atlanta has now reached double-digits in the win column in just 14 games, tying the franchise record (2014) for the fewest games needed to reach 10 wins.

With her fourth three-pointer of the game, Allisha Gray moved into fourth place on the Dream's all-time list for three-pointers made, passing Renee Montgomery.

Te-Hina Paopao hit a career-high five three-pointers and matched her career-high in points (16) for the third time this season.

Brionna Jones recorded her seventh double-double of the season (13 points, 11 rebounds) further proving her All-Star contention, averaging one every other game so far in 2025.

Five Dream players scored in double figures: Howard (22), Gray (19), Paopao (16), Jones (13), and Hillmon (12).

Atlanta is now 10-1 when Gray scores 15 or more points.

Rhyne Howard led the Dream in scoring with 22 points, along with three rebounds, three assists, and two steals.

Naz Hillmon and Te-Hina Paopao combined for 28 points off the bench. Hillmon also posted a team-best +19 plus-minus, highlighting the Dream's continued bench dominance.

QUARTER-BY-QUARTER RECAP

Q1

Rhyne Howard opened the game with a three to give Atlanta the early lead.

Brionna Jones and Allisha Gray added five quick points to build momentum.

Naz Hillmon connected from deep to stretch the Dream's lead.

Allisha Gray scored eight points and dished two assists on a perfect 3-for-3 shooting start.

Atlanta closed the quarter up six, shooting 52.9% from the field and 50% from three.

Q2

Jones halted an early Chicago run with a strong post move.

Gray hit her third consecutive three-pointer without a miss.

Paopao came off the bench and knocked down three triples for nine quick points.

Gray led all scorers at the half with 14 points, plus three rebounds and two assists.

The Dream finished the half 9-for-17 (52.9%) from three while holding Chicago to 16.7% from distance.

Q3

Canada opened the half with four quick points for Atlanta.

Jones finished through contact under the rim.

Howard scored a tough and-one layup to swing momentum and fire up the crowd.

Howard later buried the Dream's 10th three of the game to retake the lead.

The teams entered the fourth quarter tied at 69.

Q4

Gray knocked down a deep three to open the quarter, followed by another from Paopao.

Howard drilled a corner three to push the lead to five.

Paopao and Hillmon added two more from long range to bring Atlanta's team total to 15 made threes.

The Dream closed the game on a 24-11 run to win by 13-their largest lead of the night.







