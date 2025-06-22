Sky Fall to Dream in Atlanta, 80-93

June 22, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Chicago Sky lost to the Atlanta Dream, 80-93, inside Gateway Center Arena in Atlanta on Sunday, June 22. The Sky are now 3-10 on the season, 1-6 against the Eastern Conference, 2-6 on the road and 37-28 against the Dream all time.

Ariel Atkins dropped a season-high 29 points along with a career-high 11 made free throws to lead the Sky in scoring. The Sky battled hard, with 10 lead changes, but ultimately fell to the Dream. Elizabeth Williams scored a season-best 16 points to go along with five rebounds and two blocks.

Angel Reese recorded her seventh double-double of the season, adding a season-high 19 rebounds and contributing 10 points. Rachel Banham notched 10 points and four assists while starting her second game of the season.

Rhyne Howard led the Dream in scoring with 22 points to go along with three rebounds and three assists. Brionna Jones recorded a 13-point, 11-rebound double-double for Atlanta. Te-Hina Paopao hit a career high with five three-pointers while Naz Hillmon scored 12 off the bench.

Other highlights include:

Ariel Atkins secured her third 20+ point game of the year

Atkins was seven points from matching her career high

Allisha Gray passed Renee Montgomery (146 threes in a Dream uniform) for fourth on the Dream's all-time three-pointers list with 148 after Sunday's game

Brittney Griner tied Candice Dupree for 24th on the WNBA's all-time free throws made list with 1,181

NEXT UP: The Sky return home to play Los Angeles for the second time this season and in the first of two matchups against the Sparks this week. Chicago plays the California teams all week, playing the Sparks in Wintrust Arena on Tuesday, June 24 before playing the Golden State Valkyries for the first time in franchise history on the road on June 27 and the Sparks again on June 29.

The Sky previously lost to the Sparks on May 25 inside Crypto.com Arena. Kelsey Plum led the Sparks in scoring with 28 points and eight assists. Plum averages 20.5 points and 5.5 assists per game for the Sparks. Dearica Hamby averages 16.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.9 steals.

Chicago is 17-31 all time against the Sparks. The game between the two teams tips off at 7 p.m. CT on Tuesday and will be broadcast locally on The U.

KEY RUNS:

The Dream went on a 12-4 run from 5:52 to 3:30 in the first quarter

The Sky went on a 14-6 run from 4:03 to 0:50 in the second quarter

Chicago went on a 14-4 run from 1:33 in the third quarter to 8:52 in the fourth quarter

Atlanta went on a 24-7 run from 8:18 to 0:17 in the fourth quarter

In all, the Dream outscored the Sky 24-11 in the fourth quarter

KEY STATS:

The Dream made nine three-pointers in the first half, shooting 52.9% (9 of 17) from three

Atlanta shot 18 free throws in the third quarter

The Dream scored six three-pointers in the fourth quarter

Atlanta recorded three blocks in the fourth quarter

The Dream connected on 16 three-pointers (33 attempts, 48.5% clip), which is two from tying their all-time single-game high, which was set earlier this season against Washington

Atlanta's bench outscored Chicago's 30-20

The Sky turned the ball over a season-low nine turnovers

The Sky connected on a season-high 91.7% clip from the free throw line, knocking down 22 free throws on 24 attempts

CHICAGO NOTES:

Angel Reese recorded six of Chicago's nine rebounds in the first quarter

Reese pulled down six of the Sky's 10 rebounds in the fourth quarter

Elizabeth Williams scored six of the Sky's 19 points in the first quarter

Williams passed her previous season high for points in a game (nine) with 10 points by 8:55 in the second quarter

Williams' 14 points in the first half are two shy of her career high for points in a half (16 in a 2019 game)

Ariel Atkins accounted for 13 of the Sky's 26 points in the second quarter (nine points, four points created from assists)

Atkins scored 12 of the Sky's 24 points in the third quarter

ATLANTA NOTES:

Allisha Gray accounted for 14 of Atlanta's 25 points in the first quarter (eight points, six points created from assists)

Te-Hina Paopao put up nine points in the second quarter, all of which were three-pointers

Gray and Paopao combined for seven of the Dream's nine first-half three-pointers

Naz Hillmon accounted for 10 points of Atlanta's 24 points in the fourth quarter (four points, six points created from assists)







