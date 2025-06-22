Postgame Notes: Liberty 79, Storm 89

June 22, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

LIBERTY 79 | STORM 89

NEW YORK (10-3) | SEATTLE (9-5)

JUNE 22, 2025

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FINAL

LIBERTY 22 20 19 18 79

STORM 22 21 25 21 89

GAME LEADERS NEW YORK SEATTLE

POINTS Stewart (18) Ogwumike (26)

REBOUNDS Sabally, Stewart (9) Magbegor (8)

ASSISTS Cloud (8) Williams (10)

KEY MILESTONES

With nine rebounds tonight, Breanna Stewart has moved into eighth place on the New York Liberty's all-time rebounds list. Her career total with the Liberty now stands at 766, surpassing Kia Vaughn's mark of 763.

Today was Breanna Stewart's fourth career game with 18 points, nine rebounds and seven assists. This is the third such game of her Liberty career (8/28/23 vs LVA & 6/18/23 vs PHO), and the 11th time a Liberty player has achieved such a final stat line.

In her first start this season, Marine Johannčs made her first seven field goal attempts, including three from beyond the arc, surpassing her previous career best of six consecutive field goal makes (two times). This is the 18th such occurrence in Liberty history and the first since Betnijah Laney-Hamilton did so on July 23, 2023. Johannčs finished with 17 points.

Rebekah Gardner made her first start for the Liberty, set a season high for points in a half by scoring nine on four-of-six shooting (1-2 3PT), and finished with a season-best 12 points.

Jaylyn Sherrod matched her career-high with eight points (2-4 FG, 1-3 3PT, 3-3 FT). It also marked her first game shooting 100% from the free-throw line on at least three attempts.







