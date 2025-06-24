Game Preview: Valkyries vs. Liberty - 6/25/25

June 24, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries News Release







The Golden State Valkyries will host the reigning WNBA champion New York Liberty at Chase Center on Wednesday. The Liberty have the best record in the Eastern Conference at 10-3, while the Valkyries have the fourth-best record in the Western Conference at 7-6. Kayla Thornton, the Valkyries' leader in points per game (15.2 PPG), rebounds per game (7.2 RPG) and steals per game (1.8 SPG), will seek her first win against her former team after dropping the first two head-to-head matchups this season.

Valkyries vs. Liberty

Wednesday, June 25 | Tipoff: 7 p.m.

WATCH: KPIX (Bay Area), KMAX (Sacramento)

LISTEN: 95.7 The Game

LAST TIME OUT

The Golden State Valkyries defeated the Connecticut Sun 87-63 at Chase Center on Sunday night. It was team's fifth victory in its last six games and fourth consecutive home win. The Valkyries led by as many as 30 points in the game and pulled away in the second quarter, outscoring the Sun 36-12 in the frame. Golden State only turned the ball over nine times on the night, their second-fewest of the season and their second consecutive game with single-digit turnovers. » Full Game Recap

NEW YORK SCOUTING REPORT

The New York Liberty have the best net rating in the league (+13.9 NETRTG), ranking second in offensive rating (108.3 OFFRTG) and first in defensive rating (94.4 DEFRTG). The Liberty have two stars who rank top-five in the league in scoring, with Breanna Stewart averaging a team-best 20.8 points per game (3rd) and Sabrina Ionescu right behind at 20.4 points per game (5th).







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.