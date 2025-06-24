Marina Mabrey Out 2-4 Weeks with Knee Injury

June 24, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Uncasville, CT - During the second quarter of the Connecticut Sun's game against the Dallas Wings on June 20, Sun guard Marina Mabrey sustained a left knee injury. After further evaluation from medical staff, Marina is projected to return to game action in approximately 2-to-4 weeks. Further updates will be provided as appropriate.

