Aces Prepare for First Back-To-Back of 2025

June 24, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

LAS VEGAS - The Las Vegas Aces (6-7) continue their four-game home stand with their first set of back-to-back games this season. First up is the Connecticut Sun (2-12) on Wednesday, June 25, before a quick turnaround to play the Washington Mystics (6-8) on Thursday, June 26. Both games will be played at Michelob ULTRA Arena, tip at 7 p.m. and broadcasted on Vegas 34.

Fans will have a chance to collect their second Aces pin of the season after picking up a Kiah Stokes pin on May 23. The June 25 giveaway pin will feature A'ja Wilson, and the Aces will have three additional pin nights throughout the season. The Aces will also host their annual Pride Night theme game on June 26, which will include a giveaway of a flag in celebration of Pride month. Giveaways at both games will be passed out to the first 7,500 fans through the doors.

Milestone Alert: Wilson needs just 7 points to become the 28th player in WNBA history to net 5,000 career points in WNBA history to net 5,000 career points (unless Kayla McBride, who has 4,980 points, scores 20 on June 24). Regardless of whether she is No. 28 or No. 29 to 5k points, Wilson will be the quickest and second-youngest to the mark. She also will be the youngest and fastest to compile at least 5,000 points, 2,000 rebounds, 500 assists, 400 blocked shots and 200 steals. (see game notes for more).

After dropping three straight games, the Aces are back in the win column after Sunday's victory against the Indiana Fever. The Aces are averaging 80.2 points per game on 39.8% shooting from the field and 34.7% from 3-point range, which rank No. 11 and No. 6 in the league. However, they boast a league-best 84% shooting from the charity stripe this season.

Through the first 13 games of 2025, the Aces are being led by reigning M'VP Wilson, who is averaging team-highs of 21.1 points per game (2nd best in WNBA), 9.8 rebounds (2nd), 2.6 blocks (1st) and 1.9 steals (5th).

Balancing the scoring efforts for the Aces are three other starters who round out the team's double-digit scorers.

Jackie Young, who has tallied at least 12 points in all but two games this season, is averaging a career-high 18.5 ppg to go with 4.1 rpg and 3.8 apg. With a perfect 7-of-7 from the free throw line on Sunday, Young has now made 29 consecutive free throws, dating back to June 11. She is also 75 points away from her 3,000th career point.

The Point Gawd Chelsea Gray, who has contributed 14.2 ppg this year, tallied her best shooting night of the season on Sunday, going 8-of-12 (.667) from the floor to finish with 18 points. She has averaged 5 assists per game over the past 5 games, including a season-high 7 assists on June 20.

Jewell Loyd, who is shooting a career-best 41.3% from distance, has also scored in double figures in the past 5 games, compared to only recording 3 double-digit scoring games through the first 8 contests. Loyd is contributing 11.4 ppg overall, but is averaging 15.0 ppg over her last five games after posting 9.1 ppg over her first eight.

2025 WNBA All-Rookie Team candidate Aaliyah Nye has been a key contributor off the bench, scoring in double figures in the past two games and shooting 66.7% from beyond the arc during that span.

CONNECTICUT SUN (2-12) The Sun have lost 6 straight and 7 of their last 8 dating under first-year head coach Rachid Meziane. Connecticut ranks in the bottom half of the league in almost every statistical category including points (71.8 ppg, 13th), field goal percentage (.396, 13th), 3-point percentage (.291, 12th), rebounds (30.6 rpg, 13th), assists (16.9 apg, 12th), steals (7.0 spg, 10th) and blocks (3.8 bpg, 9th). The Sun also rank last in both offensive (91.4 OER) and defensive rating (111.8 DER).

WNBA veteran Tina Charles leads the Sun in scoring, averaging 16.1 ppg, while guard Marina Mabrey is averaging 15.2 ppg.

Another bright spot for Connecticut is the rookie duo of Saniya Rivers and Aneesah Morrow, who are averaging 6.8 ppg and 5.5 ppg, respectively. Morrow scored a team-high 14 points on 4-of-9 shooting from the field in their loss Sunday. She is averaging 13.3 ppg over the last 3 games, compared to 2.6 ppg over her first 8 games.

Las Vegas is 25-33 all-time against Connecticut and 15-14 at home. The Aces have won 8 out of their last 10 meetings dating back to 2022.

WASHINGTON MYSTICS (6-8) Washington, which is led by first-year head coach Sydney Johnson, has won 3 out of their last 5 games. With revamped 2025 roster, the Mystics are led by veteran guard Brittney Sykes, who leads the team with career-bests of 19.6 ppg and 4.8 apg.

The Mystics' rookie duo of Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen have made their presence felt around the league. They are both in the top 5 among rookies in minutes (32.6 mpg and 27.1 mpg) and points (14.6 ppg and 13.4 ppg). In Sunday's overtime win against Dallas, the duo recorded a combined 46 points. Citron's season-high 27 points is the 2nd highest scoring game for a rookie in 2025 (behind Paige Bueckers' 35-point game), to go along with 11 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals and 1 block.

Shakira Austin totaled 49 points over the past 2 games, including a career-high night against Atlanta with 28 points on 76.5% field goal shooting (13-17 FGs) and 10 rebounds. She leads the Mystics in field goal percentage at 51.1% while scoring 10.8 ppg.

Washington ranks 10th in offensive rating (98.5 OER), however, it is 3rd in the league in points in the paint with 37.9. On the defensive end, it ranks 8th in defensive rating (101 DER) and 3rd in defensive rebounds per game with 27.1. UP NEXT: The Aces will travel to Phoenix (11-4), which has won 7 of its last 10 games, including its last 5, for a Sunday, June 29, game against the Mercury. Played at PHX Center, the game tips at 3 pm and will be broadcast on NBA TV and locally on Vegas 34.







