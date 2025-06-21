Despite a Double-Double from Wilson, Las Vegas Aces Fall to Seattle, 90-83

June 21, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Las Vegas Aces News Release







LAS VEGAS - The Las Vegas Aces (5-7) held a one-point lead early in the fourth quarter but fell short in a 90-83 loss to the visiting Seattle Storm (8-5) on Friday night in Michelob ULTRA Arena. A'ja Wilson, after missing the past 3 games under concussion protocol, recorded 20 points and 14 rebounds, Jackie Young scored a team-high 22 points, Jewell Loyd finished with 15 and Aaliyah Nye checked in for 13.

Seattle was paced by Nneka Ogwumike' s 25 points and 12 rebounds, while Skylar Diggins posted 24 points.

KEY RUNS

First Quarter Highlights (Seattle 23, Las Vegas 21)

With the Aces holding an early 5-2 edge, the Storm scored 9 consecutive points in a 14-3 run for a 16-8 lead at 5:37. The Storm's lead increased to 10, 23-13, with 3:06 to play in the first quarter. However, Nye hit a pair of 3s in an 8-0 spurt to end the period trailing 23-21. The Aces shot 47.1% from the floor to the Storm's 55.6%, but got 6 points off Seattle's 3 miscues while giving up zero on their own pair of turnovers. Nye's 6 points led the Aces and Ogwumike countered with 6 for her side.

Second Quarter Highlights (Las Vegas 45, Seattle 38)

The Storm broke a 23-23 tie and pushed ahead 29-23 in the first 2:28 of the second frame. The Aces followed with a 7-0 spurt for a 30-29 edge at 5:49. The game remained close as no more than 4 points separated the teams over the next few minutes. With the Storm up 36-33, back-to-back Young baskets sparked a 12-2 scoring run to close the first half. The Aces made 44.4% of their shots from the field and held the Storm to 29.4% of their field goal attempts. Las Vegas outscored Seattle 10-4 in the paint and 3-0 on the fast break. Young scored all 10 of her second-quarter points in the 12-2 run at the end of the frame and Wilson also scored 10; Ogwumike had 5 for Seattle.

Third Quarter Highlights (Seattle 67, Las Vegas 66)

Las Vegas pulled ahead by as many as 11 points, 56-45, at 6:36, and held a 10-point advantage (59-49) midway through the quarter. However, a 15-4 run by Seattle put the Storm back in front, 64-63, with 41.4 seconds left in the third. Both teams hit a 3-pointer in the final 21.4 seconds for a 1-point Seattle lead with 10 minutes to play. Both sides shot over 50% from the field, with Seattle hitting 10 of 17 and Las Vegas making 9 of 17 of their field goal attempts. The biggest difference was at the line--the Aces didn't take a single free throw attempt and the Storm went 5 of 6 from the line. Young scored 7 points and Loyd had 6; Ogwumike had 12 and Diggins added 10.

Fourth Quarter Highlights (Seattle 90, Las Vegas 83)

The lead swapped sides 3 times before Seattle took it for good, 73-71, with 8:33 to play. With 4:29 left the Aces were still within 3, 84-81. However, the Aces missed 3 field goals, registered a pair of turnovers and made 3 of 6 from the line down the stretch. The Storm made 8 of their 19 field goal attempts, including 4 of 7 from deep, while the Aces hit on 4 of 9 attempts from the floor and 2 of 5 from 3-point. Loyd scored 7 and Erica Wheeler had a quarter-best 10 for the Storm.

KEY STATS

The Aces connected on 29 of 61 (.475) field goals and 11 of 19 (.579) from 3-point for their best shooting night of the season; Seattle shot 33 of 71 (.465) from the floor and 11 of 23 (.478) from distance.

Las Vegas had its lowest shooting night of the year from the line, going 14 of 21 (.667); Seattle made 13 of their 16 (.812) free throw attempts.

The Aces outrebounded the Storm 37-30.

The Aces scored 13 points from Seattle's 11 turnovers and allowed the Storm just 9 points from their 14 miscues.

The Storm outscored the Aces 38-28 in the paint.

GAME NOTES

Wilson now has 4,969 career points and needs just 31 to become the 28th WNBA player to score 5,000 career points. Having played in 236 games, she should become the quickest to the 5,000 mark--Breanna Stewart scored her 5,000th point in 242 games.

Only 5 players in league history have compiled 5,000 points, 2,000 rebounds, 500 assists, 400 blocked shots and 200 steals, a mark Wilson will hit once she scores her 5,000th point. Lisa Leslie and Candace Parker hold the league record for fastest to hit those marks, having done so in 287 games.

Wilson has scored in double figures in each of her past 60 regular season games, the 7th longest streak in league history and longest active streak.

Tonight marked Wilson's 104th double-double, which ranks No. 6 among all-time league leaders, and it marked her 78th double-double with at least 20 points and 10 boards, which ranks No. 2 in league history behind Tina Charles (103).

Loyd now has 5,674 points for her career, which ranks No. 19 in WNBA history. Brittney Griner is No. 18 with 5,688; Wilson is at No. 29, with Maya Moore 's 4,984 points sitting at No. 28

With 7 assists, Gray now has 1,678 career assists, which ranks No. 7 among all-time WNBA assist leaders. Becky Hammon is No. 6 with 1,708.

Young went 2 of 2 from the line and has now made 22 consecutive free throws, dating to June 11.

Nye's 13 points tied her career high, first scored against Golden State on June 7.

Wilson committed 7 turnovers, the most in her career. In 236 career games, she has just a total of 18 games with 4 or more turnovers and only 7 with 5 or more.

The Aces were without Megan Gustafson (lower left leg) and Cheyenne Parker-Tyus (pregnancy).

UP NEXT: The Aces welcome the Indiana Fever (6-5) to Las Vegas for a Sunday matinee game at T-Mobile Arena. The contest will tipoff at 12 p.m. and air nationally on ESPN.







