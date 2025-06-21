Aces Set to Host Indiana at T-Mobile Arena on June 22

LAS VEGAS - The Las Vegas Aces (5-7) continue their four-game home stand with their first contest of 2025 against the Indiana Fever (6-6) at T-Mobile Arena for a Sunday matinee matchup. The game, which tips at 12 p.m., will air nationally on ESPN.

The Aces are looking to get back in the win column on Sunday, having dropped their last three contests. The last time the Aces dropped 3 consecutive regular season games was in August of 2019. Las Vegas hasn't lost 4 straight games since the 2018 campaign.

Friday's game marked the return of 3x WNBA M'VP A'ja Wilson, who suffered a head injury on June 11 and missed three games. Despite missing those games, Wilson is still the only player in league history to average 20+ points, 9+ rebounds, 3.5+ assists, 2+ steals and 2+ blocks shooting 44% from the floor per game in a season. She currently ranks 1 st in the league in blocks (2.7 bpg), 2 nd in total rebounds (10.1 rpg), 4 th in scoring (20.8 ppg) and tied for 4 th in steals (2.0 spg).

Chelsea Gray has upped her assist game over the past 4 games, averaging 5.5 apg, higher than her average of 3.9 apg in 2025. She dished out a game-high 7 assists in Friday's loss against Seattle.

After being held to single digits in 5 of her first 8 games, Jewell Loyd has been averaging 16.3 points per game over the past 4 games. She has connected on at least three 3-pointers during that span and is now averaging a career-best 43.7% from distance.

Jackie Young has also scored 14+ points in all but two games in 2025, including a team-high 22 points on 61.5% (8-13 FGs) shooting from the floor.

Indiana, who have won 4 out its last 6 games, are led by 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year Caitlin Clark. She leads the Fever in scoring (19.9) and is 1 st in the WNBA in 3-pointers made per game (3.1), but is also committing a league-high 5.3 turnovers.

Aliyah Boston leads the Fever in rebounding, averaging 8.1 per game. The 2023 WNBA Rookie of the Year has recorded double-digit scoring in 9 out of 12 game this season, including averaging 21.5 points over the last two games. Guard Kelsey Mitchell has also been a consistent factor for Indiana, scoring at least 11 points in all 12 contests.

The Fever are top-5 in the league in points (83.4 ppg), field goal shooting (47.2%), 3-point percentage (38.5%) and defensive rebounds (26.4).

The Aces have won the last 15 straight contests against the Fever dating back to the 2020 season. Las Vegas is 38-19 all-time against Indiana and 19-10 at home. The two teams will meet twice more this season on July 3 and July 24, both contests at Indiana.

UP NEXT: The Aces will finish off their four-game home stand with their first back-to-back of 2025 against Connecticut on June 25 and Washington on June 26. Both games will be played at Michelob ULTRA Arena, will tip off at 7 p.m. and be televised on Vegas 34.







