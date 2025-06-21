Sky Lose to Mercury at Home 86-107

June 21, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Chicago Sky News Release







The Chicago Sky lost to the Phoenix Mercury 86-107 inside Wintrust Arena on Saturday, June 21. The Sky are now 3-9 on the season, 1-4 at home, 2-3 against the Western Conference and 18-30 against the Mercury all time.

Michaela Onyenwere and Kamilla Cardoso led the Sky with 17 points each. Cardoso scored 17 in the span of 15 minutes. Ariel Atkins and Kia Nurse rounded out the Sky's scoring leaders, with the former dropping 13 points and the latter scoring 10.

The Mercury had six players score in double figures in Saturday's game. Sami Whitcomb scored 17 points in 25 minutes off the bench, knocking down five threes. Kahleah Copper recorded 16 points, while tying a regular season career high in steals (5) against her former team. Sabally tallied 15 points, scoring 12 in the first quarter. Kalani Brown and Kitija Laksa added 11 points each while Alyssa Thomas recorded eight assists with her 11 points.

Other highlights include:

The Sky's 14 steals are a season high

The Mercury's 17 three-pointers against the Sky are their franchise record for threes in a game

Sami Whitcomb hit a season high in a game with five three-pointers, all of which came in the second quarter

The Mercury notched a season-high 107 points

The Sky tied their season high for steals in a game with 11

The Mercury hit a current season high in a game with 17 three-pointers

NEXT UP: The Sky play their first back-to-back of the season on Sunday, June 22 against the Atlanta Dream on the road at Gateway Center Arena. The Sky are 0-1 against Atlanta this year and 37-27 all time.

Allisha Gray leads the team in scoring, averaging 20.2 points per game, along with 5.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.1 steals on the season. Rhyne Howard recorded 36 points against the Sky on June 13, the most points scored by an opposing player against Chicago this season. She averages 16.9 points per game on the season, as well as 4.1 rebounds and 5.3 assists.

The game against Atlanta on Sunday tips off at 2 p.m. CT and is available on ESPN3.

KEY RUNS:

The Mercury went on a 20-8 run from 5:21 to 0:01 in the first quarter

The Sky went on a 15-5 run from 8:47 to 5:05 in the second quarter

Phoenix went on a 32-8 run from 9:20 to 1:18 in the third quarter

The Mercury outscored the Sky 34-15 in the third quarter

The Sky outscored the Mercury 28-15 in the fourth quarter

KEY STATS:

The Mercury recorded seven steals in the first quarter, tying their all-time high for steals in a period

Both teams combined to record a total of 21 turnovers in the first half; the Mercury outscored the Sky in points off turnovers with 16, with Chicago recording six

The Mercury hit seven three-pointers in the second quarter, tying their season high for threes in a period

The Mercury totaled 34 points in the third quarter, their season high for points in a quarter

Phoenix's 107 points are the most scored by a Sky opponent this season

Ultimately, the Sky recorded 21 turnovers, allowing 29 points off those turnovers, while the Mercury turned the ball over 19 times and allowed 22 points in that regard

The Mercury took 11 more field goal attempts than the Sky

The Mercury out-rebounded the Sky 34-22

Phoenix recorded 12 offensive rebounds, securing 13 second chance points while the Sky notched four offensive boards, and scored four second chance points

Phoenix's bench outscored Chicago's 49-35

CHICAGO NOTES:

Kamilla Cardoso scored six of the Sky's 18 points in the first quarter

Cardoso scored 11 of Chicago's 25 second-quarter points

Cardoso recorded 17 points by the end of the first half

Ariel Atkins and Rachel Banham accounted for 16 of Chicago's 25 points in the second quarter (five and three points respectively, eight points total created from assists)

Atkins accounted for nine of the Sky's 15 points in the third quarter (six points, three points from an assist)

PHOENIX NOTES:

Sami Whitcomb scored 15 of Phoenix's 27 points in the second quarter, making five of her eight three-point attempts in the period. Her five threes in the quarter tied her career high for threes in a quarter

Alyssa Thomas assisted on three of Whitcomb's three-pointers in the second quarter

Thomas accounted for 13 of the Mercury's 34 points in the third quarter (five points, eight points from three assists)

Kalani Brown accounted for eight of Phoenix's 15 points in the fourth quarter (six points, two from an assist)







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.