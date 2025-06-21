Fever, Aces Set to Meet Sunday in Las Vegas

June 21, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







The Fever continue their three-game West Coast road trip on Sunday afternoon, where they will face the Las Vegas Aces in nationally televised game.

Indiana is coming off an 88-77 loss at Golden State on Thursday night, where the offense sputtered in the second half, scoring just 33 points over the final two quarters. The Fever also had 16 turnovers to the Valkyries' seven.

Third-year center Aliyah Boston was a bright spot in the loss, finishing with 17 points on 7-of-11 shooting, 12 rebounds, and three blocks. Boston - who currently leads the WNBA in field goal percentage (.598) - was one of four Fever players in the top 10 and eight in the top 40 in the first fan returns from WNBA All-Star 2025 voting. Fever point guard Caitlin Clark leads all voters, Boston is third, Kelsey Mitchell is seventh, and Lexie Hull is ninth.

The Aces have dropped three straight and five of their last six contests, though they played three of those games without three-time WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson, who was in the league's concussion protocol but returned Friday against Seattle.

Wilson had 20 points, 14 rebounds, and three blocks in her first game back and is having another MVP-caliber season. Wilson is fourth in the WNBA in scoring (20.8 points per game), second in rebounding (10.1 per contest), and first in blocks (2.7 per night).

Beyond Wilson, Indiana native and Notre Dame alum Jackie Young averages 18.4 points per game for the Aces. Chelsea Gray contributes 13.9 points and 3.9 assists per game, while Jewell Loyd averages 11.5 points and 4.4 rebounds.







