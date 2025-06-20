Eight Indiana Fever Players Lead Way in WNBA All-Star Voting 2025 Fan First Returns

June 20, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

INDIANAPOLIS - Today, the WNBA announced the first fan returns in WNBA All-Star Voting 2025, presented by Ally, with eight Indiana Fever players included in the Top 40 - the most of any team. Four players are included in the leading 10, including 2024 Kia WNBA Rookie of the Year and 2024 All-WNBA First Team selection Caitlin Clark - who led fan voting last season - as well as Aliyah Boston, Kelsey Mitchell and Lexie Hull.

The eight Fever players included in the Top 40 of fan first returns are:

1. Caitlin Clark, Guard - 515,993

3. Aliyah Boston, Frontcourt - 446,961

7. Kelsey Mitchell, Guard - 277,664

9. Lexie Hull, Guard - 217,438

16. Natasha Howard, Frontcourt - 158,331

23. Sophie Cunningham, Guard - 95,116

30. Damiris Dantas, Frontcourt - 72,262

38. DeWanna Bonner, Frontcourt - 56,775

After all votes are tallied, players will be ranked by position (guard and frontcourt) within each of the three voting groups - fan votes, player votes and media votes. Each player's score will be calculated by averaging the weighted rank from the fan votes, the player votes and the media votes. The four guards and six frontcourt players with the best score will be named as starters for AT&T WNBA All-Star 2025. Fan voting will serve as the tiebreaker for players in a position group with the same score.

After the starters have been determined, the league's head coaches will select the 12 reserves. The head coaches will vote for three guards, five frontcourt players and four players at either position regardless of conference. Coaches may not vote for players on their own team. The announcement dates for both the starters and reserves will be shared later this month.

The two All-Star captains - the starters who receive the most fan votes - will then draft their respective rosters by selecting first from the remaining eight players in the pool of starters and then from the pool of 12 reserves. ESPN will broadcast the results of the roster draft for the 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game during an hourlong edition of WNBA Countdown on Tuesday, July 8 (7 p.m. ET).

Throughout the voting period, fans may submit one full ballot each day via WNBA.com and the WNBA App. All WNBA players currently on team rosters will be available for selection. Three "2-for-1 Days" will allow fans to have their votes count twice on June 14, June 20 and June 27 through WNBA.com and the WNBA App voting platforms. Each "2-for-1 Day" will be designated from midnight ET - 11:59 p.m. ET.







