Valkyries' Tiffany Hayes Continues R.I.S.E. Program with Visit to the Alameda County Juvenile Justice Center

June 20, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries News Release







OAKLAND, Calif. - Golden State Valkyries athlete Tiffany Hayes continued the organization's R.I.S.E. (Rights, Inclusion, Strength and Empowerment) program by visiting the Alameda County Juvenile Justice Center in San Leandro, California in early June. The event was centered around inspiring and engaging at-risk youth through group discussions, basketball activities and unity. Photos and footage of the event can be found here.

Hayes was joined by Common from FREE TO DREAM, and George Galvis from CURYJ (pronounced 'courage'), the non-profit beneficiary as chosen by Valkyries athletes for the Commissioner's Cup, where up to $3,000 per game gets donated to a non-profit of the team's choosing. The trio hosted a panel for the residents in which they shared their backgrounds, overcoming adversity, and the importance of bettering oneself and your community.

The two groups then split off to participate in a dynamic basketball clinic led by the Golden State Sports Academy, and in a group discussion with award-winning educator, recording artist, and social-emotional healing practitioner, Karega Bailey. The group then came back together to share a meal, deliver closing remarks, and unite in a group prayer to cap off the empowering afternoon.

"The event was more than a visit, it was a powerful moment of inspiration, connection, and hope," said Alameda County Probation Department Chief Brian K. Ford. "We are deeply grateful to the Golden State Valkyries for prioritizing vulnerable youth and taking the time to show up, listen, and pour into them. Your presence reminded our young people that they matter, and that their futures are full of possibility."

CURYJ has been building community and mobilizing young leaders in the movement to end youth criminalization and mass incarceration since 2011. Located in Oakland, CURYJ unlocks the leadership of young people to dream beyond bars by providing life coaching, professional development, political education, and hands-on experience working on policy and grassroots campaigns.

The Golden State Valkyries will continue to impact local youth through the R.I.S.E program during their inaugural campaign, with initiatives announced throughout the season.







