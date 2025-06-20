Sky Host Mercury for Second Matchup of Season

June 20, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Chicago Sky (3-8) play the Phoenix Mercury (10-4) for the second time this season on Saturday, June 21 at Wintrust Arena. The two teams met in May when the Sky narrowly fell to Phoenix, 89-94, despite putting up one of their better offensive showings of the season.

In the win, Phoenix was led by their leading scorer Satou Sabally with 20 points, eight rebounds and three assists. Sabally averages 19.6 points and 8.5 rebounds. Rookie Kitija Laksa came off the bench for the Mercury to add 18 points.

A focal point heading into this game for the Sky will be to disrupt Alyssa Thomas, who leads the league in assists per game with 9.0, to go along with 14.8 points and 7.7 rebounds. Veteran guard Kahleah Copper was out with a knee injury and did not play in the first matchup against Chicago, but in her two appearances this season she has been effective, averaging 12.0 points. The former Chicago Sky 2021 Finals MVP is day-to-day entering Saturday's tilt.

Phoenix is coming off an 89-81 win over New York on Thursday, extending its win streak to four. The Mercury underwent a significant amount of change in the offseason, only retaining Copper and Natasha Mack.

Part of the reason for Phoenix's success this season is its depth. Four rookies playing for the Mercury are an effective part of the rotation, with Kathryn Westbeld (Maddy Westbeld's sister), Laksa and Monique Akoa Makani serving as effective starters either for parts or the duration of the season.

Their four rotation rookies (Westbeld, Laksa, Makani and Lexi Held) combine for 32.7 points this year. Veteran Sami Whitcomb is an effective starter, averaging 8.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists.

In the last game between the two teams, the Sky had success in the paint, out-rebounding Phoenix 42-30. Chicago also outscored Phoenix in the paint 44-32. Offensively, all five starters for the Sky scored in double figures, led by Ariel Atkins with 21 points, six rebounds and two assists.

Chicago is coming off a close 72-79 loss to Washington on Tuesday. The Sky shot a season-best 49.2% from the field, despite the loss. The duo of Kamilla Cardoso and Angel Reese each had double-doubles, as both had 10 rebounds with Cardoso scoring 18 points and Reese 17.

Cardoso and Reese's performances are a good sign moving forward as Chicago has had success when both players are effective in the paint. Reese has also been tremendous offensively, averaging 14.3 points, 10.8 rebounds and 5.5 assists while shooting 48.8% from the field in her last four games.

Historically, Chicago trails the matchup versus Phoenix 18-29.

What to watch for the Sky: Hailey Van Lith's impact.

Rookie Hailey Van Lith scored a career-high 16 points while shooting 75.0% from the field to go along with five rebounds in the Sky's win over the Sun on June 15. Van Lith has seen her minutes increase over the past two games, and her impact off the bench could offer Chicago a spark against Phoenix.







